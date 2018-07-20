High Quality Organics Offers a Selection of Fair Trade Organic Ingredients

High Quality Organics is the all-organic food ingredient supplier in North America that has an array of organic products that follow the Fair Trade Certified program to support farmers around the world.

[RENO, 7/20/2018]—High Quality Organics provides Fair Trade organic ingredients ranging from teas to spices. The company follows the Fair Trade Certified program to support farmers and their communities from different countries.

As an organic products’ provider, High Quality Organics believes that organic agriculture protects farmers, the environment, and the future.

Fair Trade Certified

According to High Quality Organics, Fair Trade Certified is an organization which comprises leaders who promote a global trade model equitable for farmers, workers, fishermen, and industry. The primary goal of this organization is to certify and promote products that help farmers and sustain the environment.

High Quality Organics works with family farms in and outside of the country. Specifically, the company has partners from over 40 countries around the world. High Quality Organics values the hard work of each farmer. As much as possible, workers and farmers receive a proper wage in every transaction.

Apart from the producers, the organic company focuses on farming methods that do not harm the environment. This eco-friendly method extends up to the next stages of the supply chain.

The Need for Fair Trade Products

High Quality Organics explains that supporting Fair Trade products goes beyond making sure that farmers get fair compensation. Every purchase of these products can help a larger effort.

Following the trade model of Fair Trade Certified worldwide, it shows that the efforts result in greater community actions. This model works to develop sustainable farming and business practices. It helps in building centers, medical facilities, and schools as well.

Individuals who buy products with the Fair Trade Certified label become part of the movement. Meaning, apart from companies, consumers have the chance to help a significant number of farmers across the globe.

About High Quality Organics

High Quality Organics started in October 2009, and now, it is the only all-organic food ingredient company in North America. The company works closely with hundreds of family farmers in different countries and source high-quality organic ingredients from them.

High Quality Organics supplies food businesses of any size with bulk certified organic ingredients such as herbs and botanicals, teas, spices, blends, and grains.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.hqorganics.com/ today.