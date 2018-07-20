Global Leukemia Cancer Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Leukemia cancer market is expected to show high growth during 2018-2023. High incidence rate of blood cancers and rise in incidence of leukaemia across the globe will drive the leukemia market. Leukaemia cancer starts in blood-forming tissue, usually the bone marrow. It causes the over-production of abnormal white blood cells. Leukaemia is commonly caused due to exposure to radiations, unhealthy lifestyle habits, and environmental factors. Increasing investments in the healthcare sector and rising development of new drugs and therapeutics will drive the market in near future. According to WHO, globally the leukemia cancer is considered to be the most common blood cancer. Many companies are developing innovative medicines targeted against leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and other blood cancers. These newly developed medications are currently in human clinical trials or being reviewed by the US FDA.

The global leukaemia cancers market is analysed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. The North America market for leukemia is predicted to experience high growth throughout the forecast period due to high incidence rate of blood cancers in the US and increasing investments in R&D to explore the leukemia market. In addition, Europe have been significantly contributing in the market attributed to the increasing investments in the healthcare sector and rising development of new drugs and therapeutics. In addition, the advancements in technology and favourable government policies and initiatives are projected to strengthen leukemia market in Europe during the forecast period. Furthermore, the development of healthcare infrastructure in the emerging economies is considered to generate promising development prospects for the market players in Asia Pacific. The increasing contribution from China, India, and Japan and the rising investments for R&D programs are projected to encourage the growth of the leukemia market in Asia Pacific during 2018-2023.

Some of the leukaemia cancer market players such as Biogen, Inc., Glaxosmithkline PLC, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc, Roche Holding AG, Takeda Oncology and Teva Pharmaceuticals are contributing significantly into the growth of the market. The companies perform different strategies such as product launch, acquisition, partnership & collaboration to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in 2017, Novartis received the FDA approval for a CAR-T cell therapy, Kymriah (TM) (CTL019), for children and young adults with B-cell ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia) that is refractory or has relapsed at least twice.

