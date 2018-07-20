E-Passport and E-Visa Market 2018 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

E-passport also known as “biometric passport” is a technologically advanced form of paper-based passport that has an electronic chip embedded in it. An electronic visa or e-visa is an online platform that enables an applicant to facilitate online application to obtain a visa. E-passports and E-visas are used to verify identity of a traveler through digitally by using a unique identification number and a digital signature. These advanced methodologies are used to enhance the security structure and reduce frauds. The e-passport and e-visa are more secure than their traditional counterpart as it prevents data alteration and duplication. The data associated with e-Visa is stored in a computer and is linked to the passport number. There is no requirement of label, sticker or stamp to be placed in the passport for traveling. The process of identification via chip is done over the internet.

E-passports and e-visas operate on the contactless smart chip technology and are integrated with computer chip along with an embedded antenna. E-passports and e-visa are being used by the passengers traveling for both business and leisure purpose.

The major factor responsible for the growth of the global E-Passport and E-Visa Market is the introduction of e-passport and e-visa application and services to facilitate the reduction of identity issues arising during the processing and verification of documents at airports. This minimizes the processing time at immigration desks to get clearance and also allows the security personnel to focus on the surveillance of suspicious and high-risk travelers.

Travel data such as visas and travel stamps are physically entered into the document pages and visa and travel records must be manually checked. Recognizing this limitation, International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) New Technologies Working Group (NTWG) has assigned a sub-group to explore the policy and technical framework for the next generation of machine-readable passports.

Major Key Players:

Cardlogic limited (Ireland)

4G identity solutions private limited (U.A.E)

Iris Corporation (Malaysia)

Safran Identity & Security (France)

Muhlbauer Group (Malaysia)

Eastcompeace (China)

Oberthur Technologies (France)

Datacard Group (U.S)

HID Global Corporation(U.S)

Giesecke&Devrient limited (Germany)

Gemalto NV (the Netherlands)

Other players in the market include- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Morpho B.V- Idemia (France), and Cardlogix Corporation (U.S) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for E-Passport & E-Visa Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of data as a service market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Europe is expected to dominate the e-Passport & e-Visa Market during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, and France were the early adopters of biometric technology for various purposes like border control, airport security, identity security, and law enforcement.

Asia Pacific will be expected to grow rapidly after Europe during the forecast period. Bangladesh and India, are planning to introduce e-passport and e-visa services to reduce the problems associated with document processing at airports security. The implementation of border control technology will also boost the country’s national security at departure terminals.

Segmentation:

By type, the market is sub-segmented into Biometrics and RFID. The Biometrics is further segmented into facial recognition, fingerprint recognition, and iris recognition.

By application, the market is sub-segmented into Travelling (Leisure Travel, Business travel, foreign affairs), identification/proof and immigration/border control

By hardware components, the market is sub-segmented into antenna, processor/chip, others.

Intended Audience:

Semiconductor Foundries

Service providers

Research Institute

Government Agencies

Border Control and Immigration

Chipset manufacturers

Passport reader manufacturers

Security agencies

