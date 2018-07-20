Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Is Expected to Increase to US$ 3 billion by2025

A research study titled, “Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market by product, application, and material – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook –

The global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is expected to be around $3 billion by 2025. Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) is a discipline of orthopedic surgery that deals with all the aspects related to facial and skull disorders. Craniomaxillofacial procedures are usually performed to treat severe injuries to the facial and cranial bones. The global craniomaxillofacial devices market is majorly driven by factors such as rising incidence of sports injuries leading to facial injuries and fractures along with increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. According to Stanford Children’s Health, in the U.S. alone, each year about 30 million children and teenagers take part in some form of organized sport where more than 3.5 million sports injuries are reported. Increasing incidence of accidents worldwide is another factor contributing to the rising demand for reconstructive surgeries.

Competitive Insights:

Some of the major players operating in the global craniomaxillofacial devices market are Stryker Corporation, KLS Martin L.P., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic plc, DePuy Synthes (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), B. Braun Melsungen AG, TMJ Concepts, OsteoMed, and Medartis AG.

Market Segmentation- Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market

By Product:

Cranial Flap Fixation Devices

Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Devices

CMF Distraction

Bone Graft Substitutes

CMF Plate and Screw Fixation

By Application:

Neurosurgery & ENT

Plastic Surgery

Orthognathic and Dental Surgery

By Material:

Bioabsorbable

Metal

Ceramic

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Neurosurgery and ENT segment held the largest share of the applications market in 2016 due to the rising incidence of spine related disorders which require cerebrospinal fluid management during surgery. Applications of craniomaxillofacial procedures in neurology usually include otolaryngology procedures and skull surgeries. Craniomaxillofacial devices are used for treatment of neurovascular diseases, neuro-oncology, dura mater repair, spinal disorders and other neurosurgical procedures.

Regional Trend Analysis

North America dominated the overall craniomaxillofacial devices market in 2016 owing to rising incidence of facial fractures and facial deformities. With the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and rapidly increasing urbanization in the region, the North American craniomaxillofacial devices market will witness robust growth over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific market will experience rapid growth over coming few years with presence of highly untapped opportunities due to unmet medical needs. Favorable economic growth leading to increasing disposable income in emerging nations will largely contribute to the Asia-Pacific craniomaxillofacial devices market during the forecast period.

Market Analysis by Regions

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

