Automotive alternator Market 2018 Global Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2018 To 2022

Global Automotive Alternator Market Information by Type (Single Phase and Three Phase), by Technology (Belt-driven alternator and), by Vehicle Type (Passenger and Commercial) and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Automotive alternator is a generator which generates power to the electrical component of the vehicle. The increasing usage of electrical power in the cars and the rise in electrical and electronics device in the vehicles is expected to surge the market for automotive alternator. Moreover, increasing global demand for vehicles has a significant contribution in the growth of automotive alternator market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to have the largest market for automotive industry due to government initiated FDI for international automotive players, favorable economic conditions, and presence of major automotive manufacturing industries which in turn is expected to drive the demand in the automotive alternator market. The global automotive alternator market is expected to show a growth at CAGR of about 5.5% from 2016 to 2021.

Key Players

The key players of Global Automotive alternator Market report include- Valeo, Denso, Bosch, Remy, ISKRA, Mando, Mitsubishi, Hitachi Automotive, Magneti Marelli, Motorcar Parts of America, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., and Lucas Electrical.

Market Highlights

Asia-Pacific is the major regions for the automotive alternator market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market for the automotive alternator. Emerging economies like China, India, and South Korea are expected to drive the market due to government initiative in FDIs for international automotive players, increasing individual’s disposable income & purchasing power is expected to drive the market for automotive alternator. It is followed by European region due to presence of biggest automotive players in the region.

