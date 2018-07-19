17 July 2018

Youths to Pitch Engineering Ideas for Smart Nation at National Engineers Day 2018

Winners will visit BMW Group in Germany to take their passion for engineering to the next level

Engineering will come alive at this year’s National Engineers Day (NED). Organised by The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES), the ninth annual festival will not only showcase latest advancements across various engineering fields, but put students in the drivers’ seat to unlock a smart future through engineering innovations.

NED 2018 will present a concentration of talks and workshops to help students discover the wonders of engineering and rapidly growing career opportunities for those with an engineering education and an aptitude to discover, imagine and create.

Energy Innovation Challenge grows in scale

The Energy Innovation Challenge (EIC) will continue to be the key highlight of NED. This year, about 120 teams of young talents, almost double the number since EIC started in 2015, will put up smart engineering solutions for health, living, mobility and services to compete for the challenge title.

Winning teams will take home cash prizes totaling up to S$8,800 and earn an educational trip to BMW Group, Germany to gain exposure to latest engineering innovations and practices. They will receive their prizes from Mr. Heng Swee Keat, Minister for Finance, who will grace the NED 2018 Prize Presentation Ceremony on 28 July as the Guest-of–Honour. EIC 2018 is jointly organised by IES and Science Centre Singapore with support from the Ministry of Education and the National Research Foundation.

Other key highlights of NED 2018 include:

• Workshops for students to assemble a model engine and experience a virtual reality fly-through of the engine by Rolls Royce; to tinker with micro-controllers and mechanics by Duck Learning, the organiser of the First Lego League International in Singapore; to design and manufacture fast F1-like cars by Mastereign, the international organiser of F1 in Schools; to build tall, free-standing structures with straws and connectors by Building Construction Authority; to work on an integrated design, engineering and manufacturing platform by Autodesk; and to code and learn about the Internet of Things by Duck Learning.

• Talks on artificial intelligence-enabled energy grid by A*STAR and living with earthquake by Assistant Professor with the Department of Civil Engineering at the National University of Singapore.

• Sharing sessions by practicing engineers from various disciplines on their aspirations and why engineering is their top career choice.

“Students are our future leaders. Through NED, we try to instill in them a sense of leadership by actively engaging them in problem-solving processes and helping them understand that there are many ways to solve a problem. We hope to prepare our future leaders to handle real world problems that are characterised by uncertainties and challenges brought about by environment, technology and social changes,” said Prof. Yeoh Lean Weng, President of IES.

NED 2018 will take place at Level 3, Concourse 2 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from 9am to 6pm from 26 to 28 July. Admission is free. Schools bringing more than 10 students to the event can apply to IES for reimbursement of chartered bus service. For more information, please visit www.ned-ies.org or follow the IES Facebook page.

About The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES)

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) was formally established in July 1966 as the national society of engineers in Singapore. IES is the premier engineering institution in Singapore and is called upon by the Government to provide feedback on professional engineering matters.

IES is well represented among the faculty members of the major engineering institutions of higher learning in Singapore. Through close collaboration with the local universities and polytechnics, IES organises courses, seminars and talks for engineers and IES members to advance the continuous development of engineers.

The Institution maintains close links with professional organisations of engineers regionally and throughout the world. These include organisations in Australia, China, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States. The Institution also represents Singapore in the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organizations (AFEO) and the Federation of Engineering Institutions of Asia and the Pacific (FEIAP) in promoting goodwill and fellowship among all engineers in ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific region.

Through its Engineering Accreditation Board (EAB), IES obtained full signatory status in the Washington Accord (WA) in June 2006. The entry grants IES the authority to represent Singapore, the first country within the ASEAN region which has obtained full signatory status in the WA, to vet education systems under the WA mutual recognition framework.

