Hydroxyethylcaprolactone Acrylate (HECLA) Market Research by Key players, Type and Application, Future Growth to 2026

Hydroxyethylcaprolactone acrylate is an acrylate and caprolactone-based monomer. It imparts adhesion, flexibility, weatherability, chemical resistance, scratch resistance, hardness, and crosslinking properties to polymers. It forms homopolymers and copolymers. Hydroxyethylcaprolactone acrylate is a caprolactone modified version of hydroxyethyl acrylate, which is synthesized by incorporating an average of two moles of caprolactone per mole of hydroxyethyl acrylate.

Global Hydroxyethylcaprolactone Acrylate (HECLA) Market: Overview

Copolymers of HECLA can be prepared with acrylic acid and its salts, amides and esters, and with methacrylates, acrylonitrile maleic acid esters, vinyl acetate, vinyl chloride, vinylidene chloride, styrene, butadiene, unsaturated polyesters and drying oils, etc. HECLA is also a useful feedstock for chemical synthesis, as it readily undergoes addition reactions with a wide variety of organic and inorganic compounds. It is an ideal capping agent for UV-curable urethane acrylate oligomers.

Global Hydroxyethylcaprolactone Acrylate (HECLA) Market: Market Dynamics

Based on application, the Hydroxyethylcaprolactone Acrylate (HECLA) market can be segmented into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, plastics, and printing inks. The paints & coatings segment accounted for significant share of the Hydroxyethylcaprolactone Acrylate (HECLA) market in 2017, due to the extensive usage of HECLA as monomer in the manufacture of paints and coatings. The recovery of the construction sector across the globe is also positively influencing the Hydroxyethylcaprolactone Acrylate (HECLA) market, due to the extensive use of HECLA monomers in paints and coatings that are integral to construction undertakings, as these monomers enhance the physical properties of the formulation. However, implementation of regulations pertaining to the use of HECLA monomers due to their toxicity and hazards associated with the direct exposure to these substances is anticipated to hamper the HECLA market. HECLA is listed on REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of CHEMICALS), TSCA (Toxic Substance Control Act), IECSC (Inventory of Existing Chemical Substances Produced or Imported in China), and others.

Global Hydroxyethylcaprolactone Acrylate (HECLA) Market: Key Players

Large number of companies operate in the global Hydroxyethylcaprolactone Acrylate (HECLA) market. Prominent companies operating in the global HECLA market include BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Kuraray Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holding.