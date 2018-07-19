Global Ultrasound Devices Market Challenges, Growth and Geographical Segmentation by 2023

Ultrasound Devices uses Ultrasound Waves (high frequency sound waves from 20 kHz up to several gigahertz) for noninvasive imaging and therapeutic applications. The Global Ultrasound Devices Market is expected to reach around USD 10.37 billion by the end of the forecast period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Global Ultrasound Devices Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are:

• Siemens AG

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• General Electric Company

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Mindray Medical International Ltd.

• Analogic Corporation

Global Ultrasound Devices Market – Overview

The advantages of ultrasound include real-time imaging, low costs and safety as it does not use harmful ionizing radiation etc. Different tissues reflect varying degrees of sound and these differences are recorded and displayed as an image. Therapeutic ultrasound devices use focused or unfocused ultrasound for stimulating, or removal of a tissue. Drawbacks of ultrasound include variability of results due to differing patient physique, difficulty imaging structures behind bone and air etc.

The Ultrasound Devices Market is primarily driven by product development especially technological advancements such as:

• Development of 3D & 4D imaging which provide detailed evaluation of fetal anatomy and morphology. These provide better visualization of fetal morphology not possible by 2D imaging thereby increasing the detection rate of fetal defects like cleft lip, heart defects etc. Moreover 4D imaging allows live videos of the motion of the fetus allowing greater detection of abnormalities.

• Replacement of black and white monitors with color monitors

• Doppler ultrasound allows estimation of blood flow through the blood vessels and helps diagnose many conditions, including blood clots and blocked blood vessels, valves defects and congenital heart disease etc.

• Development of portable ultrasound devices is also driving the market as the point of care applications of ultrasound such as ambulatory care is also growing

Other market drivers include increase in prevalence of diseases such as cardiac diseases, cancer etc., growing demand for noninvasive therapies, and growing awareness for early disease detection.

Global Ultrasound Devices Market – Segments

Global ultrasound devices market has been segmented on the basis of applications, which comprises diagnostic and therapeutic. On the basis of clinical application; market is segmented into radiology, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiac and others. On the basis of product; market is segmented into cart based and portable. On the basis of end user; market is segmented into hospitals/clinics and ambulatory.

Global Ultrasound Devices Market – Regional Analysis

Globally America is the largest market for ultrasound devices. Rapid uptake of technology and excellent reimbursements scenario in the U.S. are the two most important factors for the dominance of America. Europe is the second-largest market for ultrasound devices. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in ultrasound devices market.

The report for Global Ultrasound Devices Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

