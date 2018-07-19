Acaricides Market has increased its sales having 5.4% CAGR forecast 2023

Market Definition:

Acaricides are a class of pesticides, which are used in the agricultural sector to restrict the attack of arachnid on the agricultural produce. Apart from the agriculture, Acaricides are increasingly used in the animal husbandry. Growing demand for food grains coupled with the shrinking farmland is expected to drive the demand for Potato protein. Most commonly used Acaricides include organ chlorine, organ phosphorus, natural Potato protein, and others.

Market Scenario:

Acaricides help in improving agricultural productivity by restricting the growth of arachnids such as ticks and mites. Additionally, increased demand for Acaricides for adequate disease control support and increased crop productivity has uplifted the global Acaricides market. Moreover, high acceptance of modern farming techniques among the crop cultivators is adding fuel to the growth of Acaricides market. Additionally, rising demand for agricultural products such as fruits, vegetables, cereals, and pulses is projected to drive the growth of the global Acaricides market over the forecast period.

Key manufacturers are emphasizing on the new product development in order to enhance the customer base. Apart from that, the key players are promoting their products through advertisements in television and social media, which, in turn, escalates the Acaricides demand. The global Acaricides market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Receive a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5267

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global Acaricides market: E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Chemtura USA Corp. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Arysta Life Science Corporation (Japan), Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), and Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Intended Audience:

Acaricides manufacturers

Fertilizer industry

Crop cultivators

Raw material suppliers

Retailers and wholesaler

Traders, importers, and exporters

Segments:

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into organ chlorine, organ phosphorus, natural, and others. Among all, the organ phosphorus Acaricides segment is dominating the market followed by organ chlorine. Organ phosphorus Acaricides are rich in phosphorous content and are also highly effective against arachnids.

On the basis of the application, it is segmented into agriculture, animal husbandry, and others. Among all, the agriculture segment is dominating the market. Growing demand for fruits, vegetables, cereals, and other agricultural products among the rising population is expected to surge the growth of this segment over the review period.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/Potato protein-market-5267

Regional Analysis:

The global Acaricides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The Asia Pacific region is leading the global Acaricidesmarket followed by Europe. India and China are the major contributors to the growth of Acaricidesmarket in this region. Furthermore, high demand for agricultural products from the farmers is considered to be the key driving factor in the Asia Pacific market. Additionally, regulatory approval for the use of Acaricideson agricultural products for crop protection is projected to raise the growth of the Acaricidesmarket.