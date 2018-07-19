A Look at Cyber Defense Group’s Incident Response Services

The Cyber Defense Group – CDG has handled incidents for organizations of all sizes, against adversaries ranging from nation-states to “script kiddies”. They are well to provide a team of world-class experts who can quickly identify the scope of the response and determine a plan to recover your environment as quickly as possible.

Elaborating the Incident Response team’s working the spokesperson at CDG.io says, “Our Incident Response team can be spun up in less than 24 hours. We deploy specialized tools and work with your existing security and IT teams to identify and contain the breach as quickly as possible.”

The CDG’s forensic team offers incident response support for Forensics/Investigations and helps to trace the “Five W’s” on how an incident occurred, as well as aid with investigations around any type of digital crime. The team at CDG with top of the line skills & experience consists of some of the most experienced professionals in the world, having successfully defended and recovered against nation state attackers. The team holds top certifications in security (CISSP, CISM, CISA) and forensics (CFE, CFCE, EnCe, GFCE).

Cyber Defense Group’s team has handled the recent incidents that include:

• Minimized damage around a malware attack with persistent actors (APT) and ensured a robust recovery approach, locking out the attackers for good

• Discovery of proprietary code leakage which led to API key compromise for an Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Investigation of financial fraud due to email compromise with full remediation advice

• Recovery from a ransom ware attack and attempted data exfilration

The team at CDG is expert in NIST800-171 and DFARS compliance. DFARS Compliance the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement specifies cyber security requirements for entities doing business with the Department of Defense (DoD) as a contractor or a third party to a DoD contractor. DFARS covers the handling of Covered Defense Information (CDI) or Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). CDG has helped a number of entities in different industries become DFARS compliant. They use an iterative approach to get you compliant as quickly and efficiently as possible, ensuring immediate results.

