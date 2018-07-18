Xanthan Gum Market 2022 : Global Industry Size, Share & Revenue Analysis

The Global Xanthan Gum Market is expected to display prolific growth in forthcoming years. Xanthan gum market is predisposed to growth by a comfortable margin with lifestyle changes and consumption of easy-going food products such as gluten-free food products that are high-points of market growth. Consumer demand for oil and gas is creating new growth opportunities in industry.

The food and beverage segment is based well with applied growth in xanthan gum and functionality found in confectionaries, bakeries, sauces and dressings, meat and poultry, beverages and other market outlets to growth. An increasing market capitalization due to some intuitive R&D efforts in direction of growth has spelled more than uniform market growth for xanthan gum industry.

Restraints to market growth include a potential enemy in the form of guar gum that is dissuading market growth in xanthan gum market. The thickeners segment is expected to be the largest market segment with thickening agent being used in shampoos and lotions, hence beating market growth and its use as a thickener in beverages, sauces and toppings and dairy products lighting up market growth in Xanthan Gum Market.

The largest market for xanthan is in its dry form that finds particular use in pharmaceuticals and personal care companies with toothpastes and tablets taking a major chunk of market growth. Reason for growth in dry form is its ease of operation than liquid with characteristic of dryness easily put to use than liquid form.

North America is largest market for xanthan gum in 2016 and expected to be so during forecast period. Xanthan gum can lend itself to productive use in emulsifiers, flavor enhancer, stabilizer, texturizer and thickener in the food industry and relief over finding a suitable health alternative with Xanthans is boosting growth in North American market. Continuous shale gas production from oil wells and oil drilling in North American mainland regions has seen huge gains for Xanthan Gum Market.

Segmentation of xantham gum pharmaceuticals by function includes thickeners, stabilizers, gelling agents, fat replacers, coating agents. By Form, segmentation includes dry and liquid.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Xanthan Gum in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Xanthan Gum market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

CP Kelco

ADM

Jungbunzlauer

Cargill

DuPont Danisco

Vanderbilt Minerals

Fufeng Group

Deosen Biochemical

Meihua Group

Hebei Xinhe Biochemical

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Food Grade

Oilfield Grade

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Grade

Industrial Grade

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Xanthan Gum for each application, including

Food

Petroleum Exploration

Pharmacy

Daily Cosmetics

Others

