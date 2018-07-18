Why Should You Hire Certified Professional Medical Coders?

Is hiring a certified professional medical coder a right choice for your medical billing business? Certified medical coders can help navigate the complex legal and regulatory requirements in the healthcare. These highly trained individuals also serve as the financial backbone for the practices and ensure that physicians are properly paid for their services.

Why Is Certification of a Medical Coder Important?

Earlier, practices usually relied on a single office manager to oversee operations and perform all coding and billing functions. However, this is not possible today. Today, ICD-10 demands greater specificity, auditors also scrutinize claims like they did not earlier, and value-based reimbursement has become the center-stage. Hiring certified coders ensures physicians that they have received formal training and are fluent with their coding guidelines and requirements. Certified coders have proven their knowledge. Moreover, certified trainers stay up to date on coding and any regulatory updates that directly affects the practice.

Benefits of Hiring a Certified Professional Coder

Hiring certified professional coders ensures the following:

• Coding accuracy and specificity translating into accurate reimbursement

• Clinical documentation improvement to help prevent patient severity and complexity

• Internal audits that target high-risk areas

• Training and education for all staff pertaining to regulatory and changes in coding

• Strategies to manage denial and identify denial trends and as well as root cause of denial

How to Choose a Certified Professional Coder

When looking for a certified professional coder, make sure to identify their credentials and see if they meet you practice’s specific needs. Additionally, you may also want to look for a candidate that possesses the following skills:

• The individual should possess analytical skills. He should be able to scour a chart and capture all relevant codes that denotes a patient’s severity and complexity

• The individual should be curious and is constantly willing to enhance his or her knowledge

• The coder should be detail oriented

• He should make compliance a priority every day

• Should possess interpersonal skills

• Should have technical skills

If you are looking for certified professional coders in Illinois, visit our website at http://www.physiciansmgmt.com or give us a call at 877-749-6469. Our certified professional coders are ready to enhance your business.