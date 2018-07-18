PriceManager Provides Customizable Data Tracking Services for Manufacturers

Manufacturers can track the pricing data of retailers who sell their products or similar ones on online marketplaces with PriceManager. The company helps users uncover unscrupulous selling activities.

[TEANECK, 07/18/2018] — PriceManager service offers manufacturers an easy way to regularly track the prices of their products or the prices of similar products from other manufacturers through its proprietary competitor price monitoring software.

With it, users can identify if their pricing guidelines are being violated or if their products are being distributed by unauthorized dealers.

Maximize Business Operations with Personalized Tracking

Manufacturers can use PriceManager’s subscription-based service to monitor the prices of their own products — or similar products from competitors — and track any vendors who violate their Minimum Advertised Pricing. The system also lets them automatically notify sellers or sales representatives regarding the violations.

PriceManager allows manufacturers to track any retailer site they want even if it is not currently in their system. Clients have the option to monitor the prices of their entire inventory or just products with repeated MAP violations. The monitoring software can even capture Add-to-Cart prices and the prices of products without a Universal Product Code or Model Number listed.

The gathered price data and competitor trends can be viewed in detailed reports or customizable graphs and used to boost clients’ online marketing plans.

Easy-to-Use Software with High-End Security

PriceManager provides clients with a free, comprehensive training program and a User Guide to ensure they can easily use the tracking system. The company also assigns Dedicated Account Managers to act as personal liaisons for each client. The managers provide supplementary training as necessary and assist manufacturers in making account changes.

Manufacturers can rest assured that all their data is solely for their use.

“Each client account is contained within its own separate portal. We’ll happily sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement, though, so you can be sure that your data won’t be passed around,” promises PriceManager.

About PriceManager

PriceManager provides customizable competitor price tracking, analyses, and real-time information management to help clients maximize their revenue. With a mission to provide retailers, manufacturers, and partners with actionable online pricing data and other competitive intelligence, PriceManager has built a strong client base across 30 countries since 2009.

To learn more information or request a free demo, visit http://www.pricemanager.com/.