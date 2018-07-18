Potassium Thiocyanate Market Grow with a Huge Growth Rate in Global Market and Continue till 2022

Global Potassium Thiocyanate Market is expected to gain a significant share in the forthcoming years. Powder coating for thiocyanate offer environment friendly solutions and meets international specifications. It also offers advantages over liquid paint, anodizing and PVDF.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of Potassium Thiocyanate Market includes demand from construction sector to ensure rust proof steel material used in building construction. Also, the demand for durability and availability of various finishes and colors contributes to the growth of Potassium Thiocyanate Industry. Moreover, recent advances in polyester and fluoropolymer powders qualify for the powder coatings to contend with liquid architectural coatings in resistance to fading, durability and wear and tear due to external weather.

Segmentation based on resin type, the Potassium Thiocyanate Market includes thermoplastic sub-segments and thermosetting plastic. End-user segmentation for Potassium Thiocyanate Industry includes architectural, automotive, furniture, marine industry and general industry. Automotive industry dominates the market growth owing to rising population, rise in disposable income and trajectory growth of automotive industry. Segmentation based on end-user type, the Potassium Thiocyanate Industry includes dyes and hydrogen peroxide.

Geographically, the Potassium Thiocyanate Market includes North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. The U.S market is expected to gain a positive CAGR growth in the forthcoming period owing stringent environment regulations and norms. APAC market is expected to gain a significant growth due to customized features offered. Europe market is also anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period due to call for efficient and durable construction. MEA market is anticipated to witness a higher growth due to anticipation for efficient construction and related activities. The key players in the Potassium Thiocyanate Market include Axalta Coating Systems, Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel, Tianshui Chemical, Liaoyuan Chemical, PuyangChenlong Biotechnology, Friends Union Enterprises, and PPG Industries.

