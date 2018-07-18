C1 Partners’ PPC Advertising Services Deliver Instant, Measurable Results

C1 Partners, a Denver-based digital marketing company, builds and manages pay-per-click campaigns that deliver sustainable and measurable results in less time.

[DENVER, 7/18/2018]—C1 Partners, a trusted digital marketing company in Colorado, provides highly targeted pay-per-click (PPC) advertising services that deliver instant, measurable results.

Instant, Measurable Results

C1 Partners launches paid search programs that deliver compelling ads to the right target market. Their PPC campaigns deliver results fast and allow for easy data measurement and analysis.

Owners of small businesses that are looking to work on a lean marketing budget may benefit from the PPC advertising services offered by the company. The PPC service allows clients to know where every penny goes, making it easy to determine the techniques that work and the areas that need improvement. The team then aligns the campaign towards techniques that increase the quality and quantity of leads, boosting conversion rates and eventually generating sales and revenue.

With a team of AdWords-certified specialists, C1 Partners is prepared to create a strategic PPC campaign from scratch as well as take over an existing program. The company has a solid reputation for improving the efficiency of existing paid search program by up to 90%.

Full Suite of Digital Marketing Solutions

On top of pay per click advertising, C1 Partners offers a host of other digital marketing solutions, including SEO, PPC, and Social Media Marketing. The company’s robust and results-driven approach to digital marketing helps clients achieve measurable, sustainable success.

About C1 Partners

C1 Partners is a Denver-based digital marketing company geared towards helping small and medium-sized businesses in the development and execution of a robust online marketing strategy. They offer a full range of digital solutions designed to boost leads, conversions, and sales. With an expertise in inbound, B2C, and B2B marketing, the company’s goal is to help clients grow their bottom line.

Learn more about the company and the solutions they offer. Visit their website at https://www.c1-partners.com/.