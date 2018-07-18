Best Coffee Table Poker Games

Ever had a friend call you to meet a coffee shop and then come in late? Waiting surely can get annoying during these times. Why not kill this waiting time by learning a new skill? Here is a list of the best Online Poker Games that are easy to play and will help you hone your Poker skills:

1. Zynga Poker

This social gaming app is definitely the best Poker-on-the-go app. You can play Zynga Poker through Facebook or you can download it on your phone from Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Windows Phone Store. Zynga offers games for people of all levels and skill set; it all depends on the player’s abilities. Plus, if you play on Facebook, it becomes an interactive experience with those on your friend list who are playing the game. You can also add your friends to the game and you can chat with the players through the chat box in the application. It’s the best game to practice and become better at the fun yet intelligent game.

2. 888 Poker

One of the world’s largest online poker website, 888 Poker is created to help amateurs to enjoy playing the game. This site is known for having some of the best promotions for beginners, as well as, professionals. You also will gain special perks on signing up too. 888 Poker offers popular poker games like Texas Hold ‘em and Omaha, thus making it a perfect place to learn and master them. Considered as one of the best in the industry, this site is easy to understand and makes a good way to spend your free time.

3. Mad Over Poker

Whether you’re a beginner or a pro at online Poker, Mad Over Poker is for everybody. With its multiple device offering, you can play the game on your desktop or the mobile app, making it a perfect way to make your wait enjoyable. For those who are starting at the game and do not wish to spend any kind of money, their daily freeroll is just the right kind of tournament for you. Enter the game with no entry fee, play it and you can win real money up to Rs. 15000.

4. Adda 52

Easily qualifying as one of India’s best and largest poker sites, Adda 52 is apt for beginners and anyone who wishes to play the game for recreational purposes. The freeroll games lets you test your poker skills by entering without paying an entry fee, but on winning pays you real money. With games like Texas Hold ‘em, Omaha and Crazy Pineapple available here, you can expand your skill set in all of them. The winnings at Adda 52 will surely make you feel more confident as you proceed in the game.

5. Star Poker

If you’ve played poker at card parties during Diwali, you know how much fun, as well as, intelligent the game is. Star Poker is an excellent site to try your hand at the online version of the game. Just as the name suggests, everyone is a “Star” on this site. You can access the game from your mobile phones or tablets, by downloading the app or you can play the game without downloading through their ‘Insta Play’ feature. Their freeroll tournaments let you play and learn the game for free while building up your bankroll. This online poker site is an excellent way to level up your poker skills in the virtual world, be it Hold’em or Omaha. And what’s more, Star Poker also offers excellent rakeback deals on their partner website Poker Raker. So whether you win a game or lose, you’ll win money for sure through this online poker site.

These easy-to-play online poker games, are not just about luck, but a lot of wit. So next time you find yourself free for a long time, put your brains to work for the excellent wins these sites have to offer. Whether you are a beginner or just looking at something for recreation these poker sites are absolutely perfect. So next time your friend is late, thank them for the delay!