Turns Out Event Planning is Not All That Expensive

Palm Springs, CA- July 4, 2018. There are so many people who avoid the services of planners when they are hosting events. This tied to the assumption that these services are really expensive. It turns out that getting the best planners to work on your project is not as expensive as assumed.

There are some DIY events. These are typically the small-sized events where one knows pretty much everyone in attendance. However, that are times when one is forced to organize a huge event like a corporate dinner, fundraising gala, or even a wedding. The magnitude of planning needed for such events requires a lot of details to be focused upon. This is where event planners come in to save the day.

The cost to pay

Industry reports reveal event planners who charge per hours can make anything in the bracket of $12 and $100 per hour. Event planning companies price their services in different ways though. There are those that will charge per hour and others that will charge based on the cost of the expenses. They will take a percentage of the total expenses of the event. Generally it really does not cost a lot to get someone to else to organize an event.

There is a bigger cost to be paid though. There is the cost on expectations. The question that many people ask is whether the planner is going to meet their demands and needs. There are some event planning companies that never take the time to understand the needs of their clients. This is undeniably the most important part of the whole process. A good understanding of needs is going to go a long way in ensuring the return on expectations.



DIY versus event planning services

The options ideally revolve around DIY event planning and hiring a planner. The only reason people would shy away from a planner is the cost implications. DIY on the other hand has its own intangible costs such as peace of mind. Events can be haunting and make one lose sleep. This is the one thing that planners save their clients- peace of mind. The client ideally has time to handle other important elements of their event. Generally, getting a good event planning service provider save a lot more money than it takes.

Contact :

John/Perry Events LLC

14521 Benefit St Unit 306

USA, Sherman Oaks CA 91403-3737

Phone: 818-262-1748

Email: johnr@johnperry.events