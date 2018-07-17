Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Baby and Children Bikes and Ride Market 2018

Summary:

A new market study, titled "Global Baby and Children Bikes and Ride Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023", has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

This report studies the global Baby and Children Bikes and Ride market status and forecast, categorizes the global Baby and Children Bikes and Ride market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The stroller is a tool cart designed to facilitate infants’ outdoor activities. There are various types of models. In general, children from 1 to 2 years old play with a stroller, 2 or more years old have a toy car with wheels, a stroller. It will bring certain benefits to the child’s intellectual development and increase the child’s mental development. The stroller is the baby’s favorite walking vehicle. It is also a must-have item when the mother takes her baby to the streets for shopping. However, according to the baby’s growth and use, the stroller can be divided into many categories. Mainly in accordance with the weight as a standard, the general test standard is 9 to 15 kilograms. The average stroller can be used for about four to five years.

The increasing demand for baby and children bikes and ride drives the market, children safety, improved living standard, rise in disposable income are key drivers contributing to growth of market. Bikes and ride-on products are helpful for children as they help strengthen their leg muscles, improve co-ordination, and encourage babies and children to be active. The prevalence of obesity is becoming increasing serious, riding can help them keep health. Therefore, the demand for this product is expected to witness a growth.

The global Baby and Children Bikes and Ride market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Hasbro

JAKKS Pacific

Mattel

Peg Pérego

Dream International

Funtastic

Kids II

Lansay France

Little Tikes

MGA Entertainment

Toy Quest

Toy Zone

Vivid Imaginations

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

16 Inches

18 Inches

20 Inches

24 Inches

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Independent Bicycle Dealer Outlets

Specialized Sports Stores

Mass Merchandisers and Specialized Sport Supermarkets

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Baby and Children Bikes and Ride sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Baby and Children Bikes and Ride manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Baby and Children Bikes and Ride are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Baby and Children Bikes and Ride Manufacturers

Baby and Children Bikes and Ride Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Baby and Children Bikes and Ride Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Table of Contents

1 Baby and Children Bikes and Ride Market Overview

2 Global Baby and Children Bikes and Ride Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Baby and Children Bikes and Ride Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Baby and Children Bikes and Ride Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Baby and Children Bikes and Ride Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Baby and Children Bikes and Ride Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Baby and Children Bikes and Ride Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Baby and Children Bikes and Ride Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Baby and Children Bikes and Ride Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix