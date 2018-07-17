Marina and Port Management Software Market Growth Rate Forecast, Estimations and Consumption Analysis till 2022

The Marina and Port Management Software Market are expected to grow at breakneck pace at rising CAGR in forthcoming period. A marina is a dock or basin that is used to moor boats and small yachts but strictly not a place to dock large boats such as ports and that is where the similarity ends. A marina is not a port that is used to handle large ships only.

Marinas may be too small to handle ships of large nature but at the same time can refer to wharfs and buoys. Marinas may be coastal, inland or within a port complex. The marina may be equipped with refueling, washing and repair facilities in addition to restaurants and boat chandlers. They have facilities to dock boat trailers and ground vehicles. The growth factors for marina and port management software market is due to opening up of China and India waterways and their accession to WTO have been path-breaking in that both the countries constitute nearly 40% of humanity.

The economic growth is on the rise with technological advances, rise of cities in large and rise of consumers and cities in large developing nations. The world’s per capita GDP will rise and maximum rise will take place in medium or low income countries. The regions consuming power will drive demand in shipping market with low and medium income countries defining growth.

Segmentation of marina and port management software market by product includes management n and communication. Segmentation by end/users includes harbors, marinas and ships.

Top Key Players Analysis covered in Marina and Port Management Software Market Report

C Security Systems AB

Depagne

FenderCare

Image Soft

IRM

mga

Pacsoft International

Plus Marine

SpecTec

STORM Ltd.

Tallykey

Transas Marine International

Watch Captain

Segmentation on the basis of Applications,

Management

Communication

Harbors

Marinas

Ships

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Marina and Port Management Software in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

