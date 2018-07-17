Kidney Stone Market 2018; By Types Calcium, Uric Acid, Struvite, Etc. | Leading Players Like Boston Scientific Corp., C.R. Bard, Convergent Laser Technologies, Etc. By 2023

Complete Study of Kidney Stone Market Research Report is added on MarketResearchFuture.com with Latest Advancement. Detail analysis on possible segments and sub segments of the Kidney Stone Market. Along with this regional analysis of the market which includes Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Global Kidney Stone Market – Synopsis

The global Kidney Stone market is growing rapidly, gaining huge prominence owing to the augmenting prevalence of Kidney Stone. Attributing to the technological advancements transpired in the medical science, the market has grown exponentially, witnessing the emergence of novel treatment procedures, medications & surgeries. Also, the risk factors of Kidney Stone are contributing to the market growth substantially. Kidney Stone could be caused due to many reasons but the one that tops over other reasons is heady life style coupled with the low intake of water.

Other risk factors of kidney stone are chronic inflammation of the bowel, obesity and diabetes. In addition, factors such as diets those are high in protein and sodium but low in calcium, high blood pressure, and conditions that affect the rate of the calcium absorption in the body, chronic diarrhoea.etc. Also act as risk factors to the Kidney Stones. Prevalence of afore mentioned conditions fuel the chances of developing the Kidney Stone. This in turn, escalates the market on the global platform.

Acknowledging kind of the growth the market perceives currently; Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published a study report giving out the complete market forecast up to 2023. In its analysis MRFR asserts that the global Kidney Stone market growing further, will register a growth of USD 3,000Million by 2023 with a striking CAGR of ~ 4.0 % during 2017 to 2023.Also, prevalence of UTI (urinary tract infections), due to the presence of higher ammonia and pH in urine accounts for the risk factor of

Global Kidney Stone Market – Competitive Analysis

The global Kidney Stone market is fiercely competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in the market. These market players acquire promising companies to expand in the fast-growing markets, focusing on improving their market performance. The structure of the market is changing due to the acquisition of local manufactures by the multinational companies. Strategies like product innovations and technologies are creating strong investment opportunities for the market players.

Global Kidney Stone Market – Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; MRFR has segmented the market into 4 key dynamics

By Types: Comprises Calcium, Uric Acid, Struvite and Cystine.

By Treatments: ESWL (Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy), Medications, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy, URS (Ureteroscopy), and PCNL (Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy), among others

By Diagnostic Tests : X-rays, CT scan, Ultrasound Scan, and Intravenous Urogram among other.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Segment URS (Ureteroscopy) by Treatments, holds the largest (31.48%) market share.

Whereas Segment ESWL (Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy) by Treatments, holds the largest market share in North America, and expected to continue with the same trends throughout the forecast period.

Global Kidney Stone Market – Geographical Analysis

Geographically, North America is the leading market for Kidney Stone, accounting for the largest i.e. 50.8% of market sharein 2016, followed by the markets of Europe & Asia Pacific, respectively. The market is growing due to the largest contribution from the significantly growing market of the US attributing to the high expenditure on healthcare. Moreover, increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, and rising demand for treatment measures provide impetus to the market growth. Continuing with the same growth trends, the North America market is expected to reach USD 7 million by 2023.

On the other hand, Europe, the world’s second-largest market for Kidney Stone is driven by the high per capita income and strong healthcare penetration in the region. The strong market growth in the countries like Germany & France drives the regional market growth in the large scale. Attributing to the increasing investment in healthcare and rising number of patients with renal diseases, the market is projected to register a phenomenal CAGR

Major TOC of Kidney Stone Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2023:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Factor Analysis

6 Global Kidney Stones Market, by Types

7 Global Kidney Stones Market, by Diagnostic Test

8 Global Kidney Stones Market, by Treatment

9 Global Kidney Stones Market, by Region

10 Company Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 MRFR Conclusion

14 Appendix

