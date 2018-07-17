Fashion Brand Indya Opens Fourth Exclusive Store in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar Market

New Delhi, July 17, 2018: Keeping its offline expansion momentum going, online-led fashion brand High Street Essentials Pvt Ltd has opened its fourth Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar market to showcase its ethnic-fusion range, Indya. The store resonates the fuss-free, effortless and stylish vibe of the HouseOfIndya website and is equipped with a wide range of modern fashion and lifestyle products.

Spread across 500 sq.ft.,Indya’s Kamla Nagar outlet will house a contemporary range of luxe skirts, tops, tunics, pants etc. A whole new experience awaits the customers at the store where they can familiarize themselves with brand and its offerings. Customers can browse through a stylish range of Indya’s luxe fabrics, fits and silhouettes to find the perfect blend of western and ethnic styles. The brand already enjoys immense footfall in other Delhi branches- Rajouri Garden, Greater Kailash and Vasant Kunj.

Speaking on the launch of the new store, Tanvi Malik & Shivani Poddar, co-founders, FabAlley said, “We are glad to announce the launch of our fourth store in Delhi. In the past few years, we have received a great response from this city and look forward to the support of our customers in the future as well. We are focused on expanding our reach across the country through our online and offline strategy. We plan to invest over 6 crores this financial year for our offline expansion and our looking at launching new stores across different cities. Our estimated offline revenue share is expected to go up to 30 per cent of the company’s total revenue by the end of FY19”

The price for the garments ranges from Rs.1500 to Rs. 4000 at the store, giving the young modern women a chance to get familiar with the brand and giving them access to the fashionable fusion wear.

Indya first forayed in the offline retail space with a partnership of Future Group’s Central Mall. While a major chunk of the company’s revenue comes from its online channels, the offline sales from the 8 standalone stores across Delhi, Chennai, Ludhiana and Bangalore and more than 70 shop-in-shops, are also picking up.

The company has also recently raised INR 5 Crore in venture debt from Trifecta Capital and plans to deploy these funds primarily for offline expansion.

Store Address – 17 Ub Jawahar Nagar Market, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi-110007

About HSE:

Started in the year 2012, High Street Essentials Pvt. Ltd. (HSE) – the brainchild of Shivani Poddar and Tanvi Malik, has emerged as one of India’s leading omni-channel fashion houses. FabAlley is a rapid fashion brand for apparel and accessories offering more than 3000 own-brand products in categories like clothing, bags and jewelry. Besides FabAlley, the western wear brand, HSE owns Indya – the first brand in the country to cater to the burgeoning fusion-wear fashion industry; and Curve – a Western Wear brand for plus-sized women. All the three brands have an inimitable style signature and are attuned to the women of today.

For more information, please visit www.houseofindya.com

