Bollywood Diva Urvashi Rautela launches Miss and Mrs India Glam Hunt 2018

New Delhi, 17th July, 2018: Kolkata witnessed the launch of a brand new Beauty pageant titled Miss and Mrs India Glam Hunt 2018 in presence of Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela . The star studded event was attended by many eminent personalities from the glamour world. The audience were mesmerised by the models walking the ramp for the Shoppers Stop Ethnic Wear Collection during the launch of the pageant.

Jupiter films, headed by Mr. Amit Modi is presenting this national Beauty pageant in association with Vedam Entertainment and Chandra Shakti Films. Miss and Mrs India India Glam Hunt is one of its kinds of event where both married and unmarried girls can participate to win separate crowns on the same platform. Interested participant may log on to http://getglamorous.in/registration/ or call at 8389955555.

Speaking on the occation, Bollywood actress Urvashi Routela said, “I am super exited to be the face of this national pageant initiated by Jupiter films which will provide an unique platform for both married and unmarried young woman of india to achieve fame in the glamour world.”

“When we planned this beauty pageant, we thought that talent at ramp or any other domain of Glamour industry doesn’t fade away with marriage. So we decided to merge both married and unmarried categories in this contest. Thats how the concept of Miss and Mrs India Glam Hunt was born.” said Mr. Amit Modi, of Jupiter Films Productions.

About choosing Urvashi Rautela as the face of the launch event, Amit Modi said, “Urvashi Rautela is one the most beautiful actress and is a true epitome of beauty. She is an idol for every lady who wants to make it big in the world of glamour. Urvashi also has a very impressive line up of beauty pageant crowns in her closet which includes Miss Teen India 2009, Indian Princess 2011, Miss Tourism Queen of the Year 2011, Miss Asian Supermodel 2011, I am she Miss Universe India 2012, Miss Diva – 2015 and Miss India Universe 2015. The Sanam Re and Great Grand Masti fame actress has become one of the biggest youth icon globally. We are immensely happy to have her with us in our debut season of Miss and Mrs India.” added Modi.

Mr. Rohit Goenka of Vedam Entertainment, shared more details of how Miss and Mrs India India Glam Hunt 2018 will be structured. He said, “This beauty pageant is a unique contest where both married and unmarried ladies can participate simultaneously. Auditions will be held in more than 15 Major cities of India. We are going to rope in ace photographers, designers, choreographers, models, and directors in the judge’s panel for the auditions. After the auditions nearly 40 contestants will be shortlisted who will attend the ten day long grooming session. The Grand finale will be held on the 11th day. During the grooming session the 40 finalists will be trained by expert professionals from various fields like Diction and stage Presence, diet and Nutrition, Hair care, Skin maintenance, Grooming and Etiquette, Music and dance, Physical Fitness, Ramp walk and other areas. The winners apart from winning Cash Prize, crown and certificates will get to sign numerous big budget movie and modelling contracts.”

Registration for Miss and Mrs India Glam Hunt 2018 starts tonite, log on to www.getglamorous.in

Miss and Mrs India Glam Hunt 2018 has been conceptualised and is being managed by Perfect events.