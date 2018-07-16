Dried Grapefruit Market to Partake Significant Development During 2017 – 2027

Grapefruit is a citrus fruit related to lemon, orange, pomelo etc. Dried grapefruit is a source of vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin B1, biotin, copper, pantothenic acid, fiber, potassium etc. which makes it one of the healthiest food. Dried grapefruit is a powerhouse of vitamin C which supports immune system, promotes cardiovascular health, reduce the chances of strokes etc. Dried grapefruit have multiple health benefits such as weight loss, boosting heart health, detoxification, treat gum disease, asthma, prevent kidney stones etc.

which makes it popular in health conscious consumers. Dried grapefruit also has application in food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry etc. which makes it popular in manufacturers as well as in consumers. Availability of dried grapefruit in forms such as powder, paste, slice, cubes and others for consuming directly as well as additive in food products.

Market Segmentation:

Dried grapefruit market is segmented on the basis of its application in various industries such as food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry etc. In food industry, dried grapefruit is used as natural sweetener, flavor and taste enhancer, topping for deserts etc. Dried grapefruit is also consumed directly or along with food product. In cosmetic industry, dried grapefruit is used as an antioxidant which acts as cleanser resulting in smooth and healthy skin. Dried grapefruit powder and dried grapefruit seed extracts are used in cosmetic products to be applied topically for healthy skin and hairs. In pharmaceutical industry, dried grapefruit powder, juice is used in pharmaceutical formulations due to various health benefits associated with grapefruit consumption.

Dried grapefruit market is further segmented on the basis of its forms as powder, paste, slice, cubes etc. Dried grapefruit can be consumed directly or can be used as an additive in food industry therefore availability of dried grapefruit in the form of slice and cubes in supermarket/ hypermarket, retail stores is growing in market. Dried grapefruit cubes are famous in children for their tangy taste. Dried grapefruit in the form of powder is used in cosmetic as well as in pharmaceutical industry.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Dried grapefruit has various health benefits such as weight loss, boosting heart health, and detoxification, treat gum disease, asthma, prevent kidney stones etc. which increases its demand in health conscious consumers in turn driving growth of global dried grapefruit market. Dried grapefruit have application in food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry which is fueling market demand. Awareness of using organic and natural products in cosmetics is increasing in consumers in turn fueling dried grapefruit demand in food applications market segment. Consumption of candies is increasing in children as well as in young adults hence growing market demand for healthy dried grapefruit for flavoring purposes. Dried grapefruit contains no moisture which helps in preserving it for a longer time without losing its flavor and taste in which is another factor fueling market demand from food and pharmaceutical industry. Easy availability of dried grapefruit in supermarket/ hypermarket, retail stores is one of the driver for growing dried grapefruit global market.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the dried grapefruit market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America has seen dominating dried grapefruit export market. South Africa and China are increasing export of dried grapefruit to cater to consumers need for dried grapefruit in global market. Japan leads in global market for import of dried grapefruit followed by Netherlands and Germany amongst European countries. Western Europe is major importer of dried grapefruit. Increasing health awareness in consumers is fueling dried grapefruit global market.