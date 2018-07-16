Application Testing Services Market Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions to 2023

Global Application Testing Services Market, by service type (control components, sensing components, display & optoelectronic components), by testing type (smart watches key electronic components, wrist wear key electronic components, smart glasses key electronic components), by delivery model – Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario:

The companies’ such as Wipro Limited (India), Cognizant (U.S.), Xoriant Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), are the leading providers of application testing services in the market. In 2016, Wipro Limited has been positioned as a leader for application testing services by Gartner Magic. It supports quality control and quality assurance. The companies are providing end to end quality assurance and testing services.

The factors that drive the market growth of application testing service are big data, cloud, mobility and others. The big data helps in verification of the large volumes of data as well as in testing. The cloud supporting in picking the right testing tools, techniques for testing in a hybrid environment. The application testing services can increase productivity through test automation service, optimizing IT spends, faster time-to-market and others. These services also leverages reusable assets and ensure returns on investment. The improved software testing solutions, benefit by enhancing the quality and reliability, and supports organizations to achieve their target on time.

The global Application Testing Services Market is bifurcated on the basis of service type, testing type, delivery model, organization size, vertical and region. The service type is further segmented into professional services, managed services and others. Thetesting type is segmented into compatibility testing, security testing, functionality testing, automation testing, usability testing, performance testing, compliance testing and others. The delivery model is segmented into onsite, onshore, offshore, nearshore and others. The market is segmented into Small, medium and large enterprises according to organization size. The verticals are segmented into telecom & IT, BFSI, media & entertainment, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, government and others. The regional segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

North America is one of the leading regions across the world in terms of market share in application testing services market as they are widely used in media & entertainment, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, government and others. The application testing services market in the European region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for application testing services market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

The global application testing services market is expected to grow at USD ~48 Billion by 2023, at ~11% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Segments:

The global application testing services market has been segmented on the basis of service type, testing type, application and region

Global Application Testing Services Market, By Service Type:

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Global Application Testing Services Market, By Testing Type:

• Compatibility Testing

• Security Testing

• Functionality Testing

• Automation Testing

• Usability Testing

• Performance Testing

• Compliance Testing

• Others

Global Application Testing Services Market, By Delivery Model:

• Onsite

• Onshore

• Offshore

• Nearshore

Global Application Testing Services Market, By Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Application Testing Services Market, By Vertical:

• Telecom & IT

• BFSI

• Media & Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Government

• Others

Global Application Testing Services Market, By Regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest Of The World

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global application testing services market are – Wipro Limited (India), Cognizant (U.S.), Xoriant Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Capgemini SE (France), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Infosys Limited (India), RapidValue Solutions (U.S.) and among others.

