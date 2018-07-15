Dragons Awaken Adds Soccer Mania To Its Gameplay To Celebrate Football World Cup

Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, July 12, 2018 – Football world cup is already here! And nobody can remain away from the fun and excitement that the World Cup Football has to offer. Proficient City Limited is well aware of this football mania, gripping everyone around the world, and this is the reason why they give players of Dragons Awaken a reason to cheer for the world cup football and include elements of soccer in the gameplay.

According to the spokesperson of the company, players can now collect soccer elements in the Dragon Awaken Game and can also participate in the game’s football events to win Ambers. Players can guess the final winners of the world cup, the golden boot, the finalists etc. and can stand a chance of winning Ambers. The spokesperson reveals that there are around 200000 Ambers that players can win after participating in the world cup football events of the game.

Besides Ambers, players can also win special world cup football t-shirts to celebrate the spirits of the game. These t-shirts are available in the English, Spanish and Brazilian versions. One can participate in the event and can rely on their guess work. The spokesperson states that a player can take a risk to bet for an underdog to stand a chance to win big. On the other hand, one can play safe and can vote for the favorite football stars, without taking a risk. However, one can take help of the Dragons Awaken WiKi to learn everything about the World Cup Football event in the game and to broaden their chances of winning.

The spokesperson is confident that the inclusion of the World Cup Football elements in the gameplay will encourage players to enjoy the game even more during this football season. According to him, a majority of the players have already recharged their accounts before 30th June, 2018 to participate in the World Cup Soccer events of the game, eyeing to win more and more Ambers. To know more about it and to participate in the event, one can visit the website http://dragonawaken-gameplay.com/.

About Dragon Awaken

Dragon Awaken is a top down browser MMORPG where players take on the role of a destined hero who must form a party to save the world. One can recruit a cast of heroes, from chivalrous knights atop trusty steeds to wobbly Pandas, to move forward in his/her quest. Players can engage in turn-based combat, unleashing ultimate skills to decimate enemies. One can fight manually or turn on automated combat and watch warriors optimally winning battles. There are no fixed classes in Dragon Awaken. One can level up, unlocking new talents, and choose his own path. Players can earn new mounts on their journey as they travel from quest to quest.

For Media Enquiry –

Contact Person: Vance Li

Email: dragonawaken@gamehollywood.com

Website: http://www.proficientcity.com/