White Box Server Market Sales, Supply and Consumption 2018 Global Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

A white box server can be defined as the computer structure in large data centers. It is assembled by ODMs (original design manufacturers). It is typically built by assembling the COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) components in various methods to provide customization to the customers. Enterprise can construct an in-house white box server using retail computer parts, which are commercially available. However, ODM delivers it faster. Major operating systems like Windows Server and Red Hat Enterprise Linux along with visualization software can be run on a white box server.

Increased use of analytical applications that requires continuous operations of virtualized and physical servers in data centers is driving the growth of the market. Growing demand for energy-efficient servers in data centers has led to the adoption of additional servers such as white-box servers. These servers are less expensive as compared to branded servers and perform the same operational tasks. The major trend boosting the white box server market growth is the increased adoption of containerized and micro-mobile data center solutions.

By business type segment data center accounts for a major share in the white box server market and is expected to dominate in coming years. White box vendors offer low-cost servers compared to OEMs and also offer a high degree of customization to end users.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5376

Major Key Players

Hyve Solutions (U.S.),

Penguin Computing (U.S.),

Servers Direct (U.S.),

Stack Velocity Group (U.S.),

Super Micro Computer Inc. (U.S.),

Silicon Mechanics (U.S.),

Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan),

Wistron Corporation (Taiwan),

Inventec Corporation (Taiwan),

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd. (Taiwan), MiTAC Holdings Corp. (Taiwan), Celestica Inc. (Canada), Compal Electronics (Taiwan), and ZT Systems (U.S.) among others.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global white box server market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 15 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Regional Analysis:

The global white box server market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America plays a key role in the data center market including the U.S. (New York, Silicon Valley, Dallas, and Eastern Washington State), Canada, and so on. Although data centers are still found in major American cities, increasingly data centers are being built in the Midwest. Colorado is becoming a data center hot spot. In Asia Pacific market, a key driver of the white box severs market is the increasing use of mobile devices, which require computational power of these servers. The Asia Pacific market is driven by China as it is shifting to white box alternatives.

Market Segmentation:

The global white box server market is segmented by form factor, application, operating system and components. The form factor segment consists of rack, tower, blade servers, and others. The application segment consists of data centers and enterprise. The operating segment consist of Linux, Windows, UNIX and others. The components segment consists of motherboard, processor, memory, network adapter, and power supply

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/white-box-server-market-5376

Intended Audience: