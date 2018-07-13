Nano-Medical Robotics: Non-Invasive Surgery and Cell Repair

Nano-medicine may be considered to be one of the most significant facets of the still nascent discipline of nanotechnology.

Nano Vivere (ISIN: CN0024013913), a late stage clinical company, pioneering nanomedicine whose technology is based on proprietary technologies and patents, today announced that it will discuss in a Nano-conference how nanorobotics (nano-medical devices) may have strong potential for enabling dramatic and beneficial paradigm shifts in virtually every aspect of conventional medicine.

Nano-medicine may be considered to be one of the most significant facets of the still nascent discipline of nanotechnology, which may be defined as the fundamental enabling capacity for the controlled manipulation of matter at the molecular and atomic domains.

This capacity may facilitate the synthesis of novel materials, and the development of devices and other useful products that are endowed with extraordinary properties and enhanced functionality.

In the realm of medicine, there is a rapidly increasing and pervasive trend toward the development of more compact, minimally invasive, smarter, more precise, and efficacious medical technologies.

Nano-medical diagnostics and therapeutics operate at cellular and molecular levels, precisely where many disease processes find their genesis, and from which they emanate.

Hence, nanomedicine has the potential for diagnosing and treating many conditions preemptively, before they have the opportunity to proliferate.

Since sophisticated nano-medical devices and systems will be designed and engineered to operate within cellular, organellar, molecular and (hypothetically) atomic domains, it is conceivable that they will be imbued with capacities for the highly accurate diagnoses and meticulous and thorough eradication of virtually any disease state, pathogenic or toxic threat.

Further, in light of the likely inevitable advent of advanced molecular manufacturing, [which will involve entirely different classes of interactive nanorobotic species] elegant and economical nano-medical technologies might be readily accessible to those in developing, as well as developed regions.

“An externally activated homing signal would direct all nano-devices to a predetermined outbody egress site where they would be collected and stored for subsequent molecular disassembly and recycling.” Said one of Nano Vivere researchers.

Nano Vivere is a late stage clinical company, pioneering nanomedicine that is following its unique path: a new way to treat patients thanks to nanophysics delivered at the cell’s nucleus. The company’s technology is based on proprietary technologies and patents and Nano Vivere operates worldwide from the headquarters based in Guangzhou. Nano Vivere is led by a highly trained and distinguished team of experts who have demonstrated success in the combined fields medicine, biologics, neuroscience, and nanotechnology along with the specialized business development track record requisite for the launch of cutting-edge medical technologies.

