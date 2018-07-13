Chronographic complications make it even cooler and a casual style moving full tilt in black! The Michael Kors Blacked Out Runway Chronograph MK8157 Men’s Watch sits on the wrist and makes onlookers drool with great anticipations. This watch is designed for the outdoor and urban adventurers alike. The black beauty with as stainless steel body reminds of a stallion indeed.

Pair it with a pair of denims or cargos or chinos and a casual t-shirt or shirt and you are ready to rule the day out with friends or a date. Even weekend office hours looks good to spend with the watch. Though Michael Kors Blacked Out Runway Chronograph MK8157 Men’s Watch, is titled as a men’s watch not necessarily men should own it. Boisterous women, who are a deadly combination of femininity and adventurous may use it too.

The Details

A 100mm water resistance power makes Michael Kors Blacked Out Runway Chronograph MK8157 Men’s Watch, all the sportier for the swimmers too. A round dial and the signature MK engraving make it a cool designer piece to flaunt. An analog dial with other complications of three sub-dials which displays the hours, minutes and the seconds separately. It also has a calendar display. Made out of solid black ion plated stainless steel, it has the originality of all MK quartz watches with Japanese quartz movement, luminescent hands and second hand. The inner bezel makes it look funkier with the second hand sticking out of the bezel. A big faced chunky piece with a case height of 36mm and width of 36mm too. The case width its 15mm and the bandwidth being 19o/1mm. A sturdy steel watch with the black classy and badass attitude, make it durable and ready for rough uses. A mineral glass cover makes it sturdier. The band locks with a clasping style and push button release.

Is it a crowd puller?

However, the question remains. Is it competitive enough just with its looks and ordinary specifications to be a crowd puller among so many other horological inventions? The answer depends in the perception of the customers and it doesn’t only comprise the brand’s loyal following. A mid level, budget, designer watch is always a popular choice among the younger crowd who wants to flaunt a significant label but without a deep cut in the pocket. Besides Michael Kors Watches for Men, promises its ever popular gesture of engraving one’s own name or of the person it is being gifted to. This makes the watch a keep among the gifters too.

Blacked Out Runway Chronograph MK8157 Men’s Watch

Whatsoever, the loyal customers remain loyal and pull in others too. The MK8157 Men’s Watch wins all its fans’ heart and hopes to bring in new admirers on the forefront.

Bottom line: A new kid on the block, the Michael Kors Grayson Chronograph Men’s Watch is from the designer house who boasts of modern day trends and being a fashion geek!