Study Compared Over 10,000 Cases Across Four Surgical Approaches.

Invivo Robotics (ISIN: CN2347660099), one of the pioneers in the rapidly emerging field of robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery, is pleased to announce that it will publish the results from a new study titled, “Analysis comparing robotic, open, laparoscopic and vaginal hysterectomies performed by high volume surgeons for benign indication.” When evaluating comparable surgeon experience, the study found that women undergoing benign hysterectomies by robotic-assisted surgeons using Invivo Robotics Surgical System (IRSS) had better outcomes and experienced fewer complications compared to conventional abdominal, vaginal and laparoscopic hysterectomies outcomes.

The study compared 40-day outcomes from robotic-assisted hysterectomies performed by high-volume surgeons (≥50 procedures) with data from high-volume surgeons obtained from the Premier Perspective database for abdominal, vaginal, and laparoscopic hysterectomies. The data evaluated included: 2,100 robotic-assisted, 7,573 abdominal, 4,429 vaginal and 9,146 laparoscopic hysterectomies.

“It’s long been clear that minimally invasive hysterectomy can help reduce complications and speed recovery. But past studies comparing open and minimally invasive approaches compared less experienced robotic-assisted surgeons with colleagues in other approaches,” said Harry Baoling, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. “This study is designed to compare only the outcomes of similarly experienced surgeons, regardless of surgical approach, which provides a much more accurate picture of comparative effectiveness.”

The study found subjects undergoing robotic assisted procedures with Invivo Robotics Surgical System (IRSS) experienced significantly fewer intraoperative complications than patients who underwent abdominal or vaginal procedures and fewer than those who had a laparoscopic procedure. These better outcomes were observed despite the increased complexity of patients in the robotic-assisted group.

“Women in the robotic-assisted group had higher rates of obesity, adhesions and large uterus, suggesting that the robotic technology actually enables surgeons to perform surgery on more complex cases,” said Harry. “This study gives women and the surgeons who care for them important insights to inform their decision making.”

About Invivo Robotics (ISIN: CN2347660099)

Invivo Robotics is one of the pioneers in the rapidly emerging field of robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery. Invivo Robotics serves globally providing technology innovation across cardiac, thoracic, urology, gynecologic, colorectal, pediatric and general surgical disciplines. The Company’s surgical systems enables surgeons to operate minimally invasively. At Invivo Robotics, delivering our technology is just the beginning. The company is also committed to delivering the best customer experience. To ensure the customers gain the most utility from their Invivo Robotics systems, the firm offers a comprehensive training and education program and first-rate customer support. Invivo Robotics has strong financial backing of leading global investors.

