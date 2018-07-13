Invivo Robotics Announce Launch of Handheld Imaging Technology

This integrates with the company initiative of evidence-based decision making in wound care development.

Invivo Robotics (ISIN: CN2347660099), one of the pioneers in the rapidly emerging field of robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery, is pleased to announce the future launch of a proprietary imaging device InvivoSee™ that instantly measures wound surface area and visualises the presence and distribution of potentially harmful bacteria in wounds.

Currently wound assessments are made with the naked eye which can lack the accuracy required to most effectively guide clinical decision making. Using fluorescence, InvivoSee™ quickly, safely, and easily visualises potentially harmful bacteria in wounds which may otherwise lack signs or symptoms of infection. It enhances a clinician’s ability to choose the right therapy, at the right time for their patient and can help to guide wound sampling and debridement monitor wound progression, improve patient engagement and simplify wound documentation.

Clinical data from wound assessments demonstrates that incorporating the InvivoSee™ into standard care facilitated more objective medical decision making and led to up to 8 times faster wound healing and 54% more accurate swabbing.

“The InvivoSee™ enables healthcare professionals to see what they have never been able to see before.” said Harry Baoling, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. “We are proud to partner with such a renowned company and bring this innovative technology to our customers. It strongly complements our range of advanced wound care products and we believe is set to start a revolution in wound care clinical practice.”

“For the first-time clinicians can accurately sample a wound in situ to determine if bacteria are present as well as more effectively debride a wound under fluorescence visualisation. These are fundamental areas of everyday wound care that have remained suboptimal for too long, until now,” says Dr. Ni Huiming, Chief Scientific Officer and Director.

Millions of people are living with a chronic wound and an estimated 16% of all chronic wounds remain unresolved after a year or longer. Wounds are appropriately diagnosed and treated, this is a priority for healthcare providers, also reducing cost and improving outcomes for patients.

