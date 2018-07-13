It is anticipated that the partnership will increase understanding of the role of biomechanics in improving knee stability.

Invivo Robotics (ISIN: CN2347660099), one of the pioneers in the rapidly emerging field of robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery, is pleased to announce that it is partnering with a Top Athletic Club to develop enhanced surgical techniques relating to ligament function, biomechanics and soft tissue injuries of the knee, including the most common injuries of torn meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

The three-year partnership with the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the club will focus on biomechanical research into extra-articular ligaments and their functions whilst gaining valuable insight into the meniscus, the cartilage disk acting as a cushion between femur and tibia. The meniscus has limited healing capabilities, with some injuries increasing the chances of arthritis amongst other debilitating conditions.

“The partnership with Invivo Robotics is priceless for our work. It allows a strategic attack on the unanswered biomechanical issues in knee surgery. Knowing funding is secure for three years allows a step by step ‘due diligence’ approach to investigating these issues rather than sporadic studies. This is the best way to translate from the lab to patient care,” said one of the Club’s official.

Kang Yong, Principle Investigator MD, a thoracic physician and Director of Invivo Robotics, commented: “Meniscus repair is one of the greatest challenges of Sports Medicine. By combining the clinical expertise of the Club with our pioneering approach to new product development we expect to be able both to advance surgical techniques and accelerate the development of next generation products.”

The partnership is being funded by a $1 million grant from Invivo Robotics. This program grant will allow the club to follow through on our ideas from basic anatomy through to design and testing of novel operative procedures to treat sports injuries of the knee.

About Invivo Robotics (ISIN: CN2347660099)

Invivo Robotics is one of the pioneers in the rapidly emerging field of robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery. Invivo Robotics serves globally providing technology innovation across cardiac, thoracic, urology, gynecologic, colorectal, pediatric and general surgical disciplines. The Company’s surgical systems enables surgeons to operate minimally invasively. At Invivo Robotics, delivering our technology is just the beginning. The company is also committed to delivering the best customer experience. To ensure the customers gain the most utility from their Invivo Robotics systems, the firm offers a comprehensive training and education program and first-rate customer support. Invivo Robotics has strong financial backing of leading global investors.

http://www.invivo-robotics.com

A PR BY 1888 PressRelease