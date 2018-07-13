Hydraulic Fracturing Market Share and Growth by Leading International Manufacturers with its Applications, Usage and Types by 2023

Market Overview:-
The demand for hydraulic fracturing market is expected to be driven by the rapid increase in the rate of production and it provides access to strategy of shifting energy through natural gas and energy security by domestic supply. The increase in demand of energy and the increase in inclination towards production and exploration of non-conventional sources of energy such as shale gas and tight oil among others is expected to further drive the growth of the market. Favorable government rules and regulations and the increased government expenditure for promoting the extraction of natural resources is further expected to drive the growth of the market.
The report has been analyzed based on the well types, technologies, applications and regions. Among all applications, crude oil is expected to contribute the maximum to the growth of the hydraulic fracturing market. The rise in number of maturity fields and the aging brown field is leading the operators to produce crude oil from unconventional resources. Shale gas is also expected to drive the growth of the hydraulic fracturing market. The increase in the demand of natural gas from power plant industries due to its better fuel efficiency is expected to favor the growth of the shale gas hydraulic fracturing industry during the forecast period. The stringent government rules and regulation for reduction of carbon emission is further expected to boost the demand of the market.
Industry Major Key Players:-
-
Halliburton Company
-
Schlumberger Limited
-
Weatherford International
-
United Oilfield Services, Inc
-
Cudd Energy Services
-
Calfrac Well Services Ltd.
-
Trican Well Services Ltd
-
Tacrom Services S.R.L
-
Superior Well Services, Inc.
Scope of the Report:-
This study provides an overview of the global hydraulic fracturing market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Hydraulic Fracturing Market by its well type, technology, application and region.
By well Type
- Horizontal
- Vertical
By technology
- Plug-And-Perforation
- Sliding Sleeve
- others
By Application
- Crude oil
- Shale gas
- Tight oil
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
