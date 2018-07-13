El Paso Mexican Restaurant Offers Freshly Made Mexican Food in Springfield

The Mexican restaurant in Springfield offers freshly made food, providing diners with rich, flavorsome, and authentic Mexican fare.

[SPRINGFIELD, 07/13/2018] – El Paso Mexican Restaurant offers freshly made Mexican food for residents in Springfield. The restaurant has become one of the more popular Mexican restaurants in the city, well-known for daily lunch specials.

El Paso Mexican Restaurant brings authentic flavors of Mexico for Springfield diners to experience. The Mexican restaurant prepares meals using the freshest ingredients, whether the customer prefers mild or spicy.

A Variety of Mexican Food

El Paso Mexican Restaurant offers a wide selection of dishes, from the familiar tacos and quesadillas to the traditional enfrijoladas and mole de pollo. The restaurant serves appetizers, main entrée to deserts and cocktails.

Diners can enjoy fajitas with steak, chicken, shrimp, or vegetables. There is also a selection of burritos, tacos, and quesadillas. The restaurant also serves authentic enchiladas in different varieties.

Diners can cap their meals with Mexican desserts like the Mexican fried ice cream. Other desserts include pastel tres leches, flan, and churros.

The Mexican restaurant also serves imported and domestic beers. Customers can choose from different margaritas as well. El Paso Mexican Restaurant says that the secret for making the best margarita is to use only the best tequila and mix.

A Total Mexican Dining Experience

El Paso Mexican Restaurant provides a lively yet relaxed and laid-back environment in the restaurant, giving customers the full Mexican dining experience.

Diners can enjoy outdoor dining because the restaurant offers outdoor seating. Meanwhile, individuals who are in the military, police, and firefighters will get exclusive discounts.

The restaurant offers 15 percent off food bills until 4:30 PM during the weekends. On Tuesdays, El Paso Mexican Restaurant has “Taco Tuesday” promo.

About El Paso Mexican Restaurant

El Paso Mexican Restaurant is a restaurant serving authentic and freshly made Mexican cuisine. The restaurant has two locations in Alexandria, one in Springfield and one in Woodbridge.

For more information, visit http://www.elpasomexicanrestaurants.com/ today.