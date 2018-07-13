Drug Test Methodologies for the use of Cannabis in Medicine

Marijuana may be used to deal with many medical conditions consisting of cancers, glaucoma, seizures, HIV/AIDS and extra. Patients and consumers depend upon the products they deem to be safe and steady for consumption. One-of-a-kind forms of evaluation and screening are required whilst checking for potency, efficacy, and type. Common types testing involve residual solvents, microbial infestation, efficiency, and terpenes. Residual solvent analysis includes the extraction of active moiety from cannabis through the use of solvents which includes ethanol, carbon dioxide, butane, water, and different materials. Solvents play a vital position, with large volumes required to achieve better purity tiers and boom the performance of extraction. The potency of cannabis refers to the percentage of cannabinoids contained in the sample being tested. Depending on the state in which testing occurs, a sample’s THC and CBD levels, along with its tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidolic acids may be all that’s required. Testing for the physical and microbial contamination of cannabis occurs in several steps. The packaging and managing of cannabis needs to occur on smooth surfaces, and all who deal with it must sput on gloves with the intention to avoid bodily contamination.

View sample and decide: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/cannabis-testing-market-3020/request-sample

Key trends and restrains

The marketplace increase is ordinarily pushed due to some critical elements consisting of rising call for LIMS system in cannabis testing and legalization, as the usage of cannabis provides major relief for the curing of various diseases along with cancer anorexia/cachexia and neurologic issues etc. Recently, Cannabis testing became legalized in 25 states inside America.

Moreover, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the most well-known cannabinoid in the market. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the cannabinoid utilized for psychological situations. The cell research has determined that the compound has an antioxidant activity, as cannabinoids may work towards guarding neurons against exposure to toxic levels of glutamate. In contrast to antioxidants vitamin C & nutrition E, Cannabidiol is 30-50% more powerful as compared to either of such vitamins. Due to such benefits, marijuana has been authorized or legalized for clinical functions.

Moreover, increasing drug abuse-related accidents are in addition propelling the demand for cannabis testing kits. As per European Monitoring Center for Drugs & Drug Addiction, over 32,000 deaths on roads take place every year, at the same time as further 1.7 million are injured. Fatal crashes comprising drivers who used marijuana doubled in Washington, U.S after the legalization of the drug, as per statistics. This has led to a few states implementing legal limits regarding the usage of cannabis.

To know more read: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/cannabis-testing-market-3020/

Demographically

The market is segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the market, accounting for around 34% of the global market share. The overall Cannabis Testing Market was worth USD 1084.57 million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 12.3%, to reach USD 1937.12 million by 2023.

Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/cannabis-testing-market-3020/customize-report

Some of the major players in the market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., AB SCIEX LLC, Millipore Sigma, Restek Corporation, LabLynx, Inc. (U.S.), Steep Hill Labs, Inc., PharmLabs, LLC, SC Laboratories, Inc., Digipath Labs, Inc., CannaSafe Analytics, and Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

About MarketDataForecast™-

Market Data Forecast is a market research firm offering syndicated research, consults and industry newsletters across various domains & verticals. With a well-established in-house team of experts from diverse fields and outsource research network across 100+ countries, we are the sole research providers for the majority of Fortune 500 companies. Along with the standards of reports being on par excellence, our unique services like free customization, analyst support for the period of six months post to the purchase will be the flag bearers and differentiates us from the rest. Our experience and in-depth understanding of various business environments will be a support to you and your organization in making well-informed decisions.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Lakeview Plaza, Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626