WiseGuyReports has announced the addition of a new intelligence report, titled “Global IoT Platforms Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023″

A new market study, titled “Global IoT Platforms Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

An IoT platform means cloud-based and on premise software packages and related services that enable and support sophisticated IoT services. Speak specifically, An IoT platform combines several software functions into one solution to enable companies to develop and deploy Internet of Things solutions faster, better and cheaper.

This report studies the IoT Platforms market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IoT Platforms market by product type and applications/end industries.

PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper) and Microsoft captured the top three revenue share spots in the IoT Platforms market in 2016. PTC (ThingWorx) dominated with 7.92% revenue share, followed by Cisco (Jasper) with 7.44% revenue share and Microsoft with 4.77% revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, increasingly complex IoT solutions require more advanced communication platforms and middleware that facilitate seamless integration of devices, networks and applications. There is a wide range of software platforms developed for the purpose of supporting and enabling IoT solutions. The intention is to enable rapid development and lower costs by offering standardised components that can be shared across multiple solutions in many industry verticals, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

The global IoT Platforms market is valued at 1340 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 6110 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 28.8% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IoT Platforms.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

PTC (ThingWorx)

Cisco (Jasper)

Microsoft

Google

IBM

Intel

SAP

Oracle

Amazon

Telit

General Electric

Gemalto

Zebra Technologies

AT&T

Xively (LogMeIn)

Aeris

Exosite

Particle

Ayla Networks

relayr

Bosch Software Innovations

Teezle

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Consumer IoT

Business IoT

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Automation

Wearable Technology

Smart City

Industrial Automation

Connected Transportation

Healthcare

Others

