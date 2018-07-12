Wi-Fi Booster Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

The Wi-Fi booster market is growing due to due to the rising demand of the internet connectivity. The technological advancement in the wireless technology is boosting the demand of Wi-Fi booster market. The Wi-Fi booster is gaining momentum among users as it offers high speed internet connectivity and avoid traffic congestion to the wireless devices which is boosting the demand of wifi booster market growth. For instance, the latest wireless technology includes wireless headset, smart watches, Wi-Fi radio system, requires high internet speed and super-fast connections. Wi-Fi booster has been developed for mobile computing devices, such has laptops, consumer electronics such as TV, digital cameras and others, and it is widely used for mobile applications.

Penetration of internet technology is one of the driving factor of the growth of Wi-Fi Booster Market. The 5 generation wireless systems is another factor which is propelling the Wifi market growth to the large extent as it offers high internet speed, enhanced signaling efficiency, reduced latency and others. Due to 5G technology, there is a chance of overcrowding the frequency range which can be overcome by Wi-Fi booster. Wi-Fi booster enhanced the internet speed to the maximum level and offers much higher speed than earlier. Prominent companies like Netgear, Inc. (U.S.), Ruckus Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), are global providers of Wi-Fi booster. The Wi-fi booster has the limitation of overcoming from the presence of physical object that hampers the signal strengths is hindering the growth of Wifi booster market.

The global Wi-Fi booster market is bifurcated on the basis of type, services, solution, and region. The type is segmented into indoor, and outdoor. The services is segmented into specialty installation, support & maintenance, network design, others. The solution are segmented residential solution, enterprise solution, aerospace & marine solution, outdoor solution, others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The regional analysis of Wi-Fi booster market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in Wi-Fi booster market due to increasing demand of high speed internet in these region. The Wi-Fi booster market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period as U.K is technically advanced region and rapid growth of consumer electronics. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for Wi-Fi booster market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years China is manufacturing hub of electronics products.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Wi-Fi booster market are – Netgear, Inc. (U.S.), Ruckus Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Aruba Networks (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), D-Link Corporation (Taiwan) and TP-Link (China), among others.

Key Findings:

The global Wi-Fi booster market is expected to reach USD 3,155.25 million market value by 2023 growing with 18.06% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

By type, Outdoor is dominating the market and has generated USD 682.26 million market in 2017 and is expected to grow with 16.49% CAGR.

By Component, services accounts for the largest market share and is growing with 20.07% CAGR during forecast period.

By Solution, Outdoor Solution is dominating the market and has generated USD 7,587.09 million market in 2017 and is expected to grow with 10.24% CAGR.

By Industry, IT & Telecommunication is dominating the market and has generated USD 151.63 million market in 2017 and is expected to grow with 18.46% CAGR.

Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global Wi-Fi booster smarket followed by Europe region, while Asia Pacific is expected to drive the market in coming years.

Segments:

The global Wi-Fi booster market has been segmented on the basis of type, services, end-users, and region.

Global Wi-Fi Booster Market by Types:

Indoor

Outdoor

Global Wi-Fi Booster Market by Services:

Installation

Support & Maintenance

Network Design

Others

Global Wi-Fi Booster Market by Solution:

Residential Solution

Enterprise Solution

Aerospace & Marine Solution

Outdoor Solution

Others

Global Wi-Fi Booster Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

