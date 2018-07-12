The Best Set of Features Make ZetPDF’s PDF SDK The Best Companion For .NET App Developers

Santa Clara, CA (July 12, 2018) – A PDF Library is generally an API for manipulating, printing and also for viewing PDF Files. It is something that app developers look for and ZetPDF offers the best PDF Software Development Kit to make the .Net app development process easier for app developers.

The good thing about this tool is its features that make it stand out from the rest of such tools available in the market. For instance, the .NET core support is something that is highly beneficial as the app developers can get direct support from Microsoft technicians to avoid any hiccups in the process of using the pdf net sdk.

Further, the fast rendering engine is yet another feature of this tool offered by ZetPDF. When they get quick access to MIPS, x86/84 and ARM/64, they can get into quick working and the outcome is the best .NET application. Also, they can develop multiple applications with a single license offered as a package by ZetPDF.

Also, text search and extraction feature will help them with quick completion of their work, which is a feature that is hardly found in other SDKs. Further, the multiple page layout will ensure that they can get to see the developed application in multiple dimensions before they actually publish for Google store or Apple Store.

About ZetPDF:

With the intention of helping app developers, ZetPDF has developed the best C# PDF SDK to make the app development process, not just easier, but also quicker. The whole set of features make this tool unique.

For more information, please visit https://zetpdf.com/

Media Contact:

Zet PDF

5201 Great America Parkway

Suite 320

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Hello@ZetPDF.com

###