Solar Microinverter Industry : Share, Market Size, Growth, Scope, Analysis And Forecast Report 2018

This report studies the global Solar Microinverter market status and forecast, categorizes the global Solar Microinverter market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global Solar Microinverter market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

  • Enphase Energy
  • SolarEdge Technologies
  • SMA
  • SunPower
  • Power-One
  • Sungrow
  • AP System
  • Samil Power

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Singapore
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe
  • Central & South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • Grid-Connected Solar Microinverter
  • Grid-Off Solar Microinverter

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Other

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solar Microinverter are as follows:

  • History Year: 2013-2017
  • Base Year: 2017
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

 

