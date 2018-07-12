Screenless Display Market Overview, Downstream Applications, Development History, and Demand 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

In this rapidly changing world of technology, screenless display market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Major factor driving the screenless display market is the increasing adoption of interactive displays in order to enhance customer service experience. Changing consumer preferences is another major factor responsible for driving the growth of screenless display market.

The global Screenless Display Market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the screenless display market in North America is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of screenless display market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established key players like Google and Microsoft Corporation in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows easy deployment of advanced technologies. This is expected to be a major factor for the growth of screenless display market. Growing adoption of technological advancements in consumer electronics sector is another major factor driving the growth of screenless display market in the region.

The screenless display market is growing rapidly over 32% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 1,654 Million by the end of forecast period.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the screenless display market are – Avegant Corporation (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Displair, Inc. (Russia), Zebra Imaging, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Holoxica Ltd. (U.K.), RealView Imaging Ltd. (Israel), Leia Inc. (U.S.), Microvision Inc. (U.S.) and Kapsys (France) among others.

Screenless Display Market Segmentation:

The screenless display market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and vertical. The type segment is further bifurcated into visual image, retinal display and synaptic interface. The synaptic interface is a screenless video interface which makes no use of light. It transmits the information directly to the brain bypassing the eyeballs. Consumer electronics segment is expected to have more number of applications of screenless displays owing to the rapid adoption of emerging technologies.

Tablets, televisions, smartphones and laptops are expected to be the highest revenue generators for the screenless display market.

Market Research Analysis:

The regional analysis of screenless display market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in screenless display market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increasing use of mobile devices, tablets and smartphones in that region.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

OEM technology solution providers

Consumers

