Individual 2D and 3D CAD solutions for specific niches

In many industries, there is a lack of specialised 2D and 3D CAD tools available to adequately meet niche application requirements.

Due to the diverse range of niche application requirements within small industries, suitably optimised 2D and 3D CAD tools are not always readily available. However, it is possible to acquire such specialised CAD tools at a manageable cost.

Many SMEs are particularly successful because they operate within a niche in their industry. This enables them to be one of the main suppliers to their market and avoid high levels of competition. In other areas, this strategy brings with it challenges that the businesses face on a daily basis. For example, they often require specialised CAD software to meet their unique design requirements, which is not available as standard on the market.

Industry solutions with high added value

Of course, everyone is looking for ways to make their processes leaner. This includes the automation of design processes where many niche operators try to enhance their CAD software with their own custom functionality. Unfortunately, this often happens in-house and does not exploit the full potential of the CAD software. The best results are usually achieved by consulting with the CAD software manufacturer or a certified partner. This is because only they know the full extent of the software’s capabilities, and are best placed to advise on how to customise it for maximum effect.

Specialised solution automates pipeline construction

Pipeline construction is a niche application where profits can be maximised through the automation of the design process. Pipelines are accurately designed using GPS coordinate data so that individual pipes can be routed and bent precisely to the required shape. A CAD system was customised to optimise and automate each step of the design process.

Optimize sales processes with an online configurator

The benefits of an online configurator are already a reality for several MEDUSA4 users. They have optimized their sales process and made it independent of the design. Using online configuration forms, every sales person can create proposals with just a few clicks, including fully detailed CAD drawings.

A solution for all requirements

A 2D/3D CAD system that meets even the most demanding design challenges is MEDUSA4. The software’s flexible and customizable architecture makes it possible to quickly implement highly specialized solutions. Integration with third-party systems can also be fully automated.

Especially with 2D CAD, the majority of software licenses supplied to customers are for industry-specific solutions, rather than standard off-the-shelf software.

