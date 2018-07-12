Bodmin Jail Hosts Weekly and Monthly Movie and Quiz Nights for Visitors

Providing an eerie twist to interactive entertainment, Bodmin Jail hosts weekly movie nights and monthly quiz nights inside the prison grounds.

[BODMIN, 12/07/2018] – Bodmin Jail, a popular attraction in Cornwall, England, built during the 18th Century, offers a variety of activities, including weekly movie nights and monthly quiz nights.

Weekly Scary Cinema Nights

The eerie, atmospheric surroundings of Bodmin Jail are ideal for outdoor screening of horror films. The place hosts Scary Cinema Nights every Thursday at 9 PM. The film viewing can be enjoyed as a precursor to the ghost tours in Bodmin Jail’s grounds. Due to the movies’ content and the nature of the paranormal tour, these events are exclusively for guests over 18 years of age.

An example of movies to be shown in the film viewing includes Amityville Haunting, The Poltergeist, Evil Dead, IT and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Monthly Quiz and Curry Nights

Bodmin Jail’s monthly quiz nights are also popular among guests. Held during the last Sunday of every month at 8 PM, teams of up to six people come to Bodmin Jail’s ground in a battle of wits for highly coveted prizes.

The winning team of the night gets to choose their prize from three mystery envelopes: the first contains the cash prize gathered from the participation fee, the second is a bottle of wine and the third is a free round of drinks for the entire team. If the cash envelope is not chosen, the fund will roll over to the following months until it is picked.

Bodmin Jail suggests that their quiz nights are best enjoyed with their home cooked curry, which is available by 6 PM.

Interested participants for both the movie and quiz nights are advised to book slots in advance.

About Bodmin Jail

Home to the only working execution pit in the UK, Bodmin Jail is one of Cornwall’s most popular tourist attractions. Bodmin Jail provides many events and activities that allow guests to experience a day in the life of a prisoner in the 18th Century.

Learn more about the establishment by visiting http://www.bodminjail.org/.