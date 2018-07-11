WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Home Energy Management Systems Market 2018 Research Report”.

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Global Home Energy Management Systems Market 2018 Research Report”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

This report studies the global Home Energy Management Systems market status and forecast, categorizes the global Home Energy Management Systems market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Home Energy Management Systems are devices that are installed in residential buildings to enable the provision of feedback on electricity consumption patterns and power consumption data for individual appliances. These systems perform pre-programmed functions, such as maintaining the temperature of houses. In addition, Home Energy Management Systems not only provide demand-response prompts from utility loads but also provide data about loads generated by microgrids. The data generated are provided to users, wherein they can view their energy consumption patterns and compare them with historical data.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Home Energy Management System Market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The U.S. is expected to dominate the HEMS market in North America. The market for proactive solution under the software and service segment is expected to grow at the highest rate for HEMS, during the forecast period. The latest HEMSs come along with analytical software and solutions. The integration of data analytics with HEMS can be benchmarked and it enables the comparison of previous performance with actual energy usage. This proves to be a driving factor for the HEMS market to grow.

The global Home Energy Management Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Cisco

Honeywell

Panasonic

Schneider Electric

Allure Energy

C3 IoT

Capgemini

GE Appliances and Lighting

Hitachi

Intel

Johnson Controls

Liricco Technology

Siemens

SmartThings

Toshiba

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Z-Wave

ZigBee

Wi—Fi

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Lighting Controls

HVAC Control

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Home Energy Management Systems capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Home Energy Management Systems manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Home Energy Management Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Home Energy Management Systems Manufacturers

Home Energy Management Systems Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Home Energy Management Systems Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Home Energy Management Systems market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

1 Home Energy Management Systems Market Overview

2 Global Home Energy Management Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Home Energy Management Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Home Energy Management Systems Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Home Energy Management Systems Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Home Energy Management Systems Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Home Energy Management Systems Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Home Energy Management Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Home Energy Management Systems Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix