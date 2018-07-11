Measles Market Size, Emerging Technologies, Future Trends, Competitive Analysis and Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2023

Market Synopsis of Global Measles Market

Market Scenario

Measles also referred as rubeola is a highly contagious disease caused by the rubeola virus. Measles is contracted through exposure to other individuals infected with the rubeola virus. Early symptoms of the disease are fever, red eyes, running nose, and cough. Furthermore, red spots and tiny rashes are observed on the skin of infected person. Measles is spread by a virus belonging to the paramyxovirus family and genus Morbillivirus. This virus first infects only the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body.Measles is predominantly a children’s disease, which has been controlled to a large extent today as compared to the past few decades. However, the disease still remains a matter of healthcare worry in most parts of the world. In developed nations, children are commonly provided with vaccination by the age of 18 months to immunize them against the disease. Measles vaccination is not recommended to be administered to a child before the completion of 18 months because an adequate quantity of immunoglobulin is already received via the placenta.

The global measles market is driven by increasing number of people with measles and increasing patients with immunosuppressant diseases. According to the report published by World Health Organization in 1980, measles caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year during the period. Additionally, in 2015, approximately 134000 people died globally due to measles. In same year, about 85% of world’s children received one dose of measles vaccine. Number of treatments are available for the measles such as antibiotic treatment, antiviral treatment, vaccine, and others. During the initial stages, the drug treatment is majorly administered. However, vaccines are considered as one of the most efficient ways to prevent the diseases. Patient suffering from immunosuppressant diseases are mostly affected by the disease. Increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, increasing need for the better treatment, rapid developments in technology and increasing government support for research & development have fuelled the growth of the market. However, high cost and limited availability of the treatment may slow the growth of the market over the assessment period.

The global measles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 5.1 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnological Industries

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic Institutes and Universities

Segments

The global measles market has been segmented on the basis of types, treatment, and end users.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into red measles and German measles.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into antibiotic treatment, antiviral treatment, vaccine and others. Vaccines are further segmented into mumps measles rubella vaccine, live (MMR-II) & mumps measles rubella, and varicella virus vaccine (Proquad).

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, and others.

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

Regional analysis

The Americas dominates the global measles market owing to well-developed technology and increased patient population with measles. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more than 30 million individuals are affected each year by measles worldwide with more than one million deaths. Vaccination has significantly reduced the number of cases in the United States, although isolated outbreaks continue to occur, and measles has been occurring more frequently in recent years due to an increased number of vaccine refusals. Additionally, increasing prevalence of the immunological diseases, high healthcare expenditure, and the presence of some of the leading players have fuelled the growth of the market in this region.

Europe is the second largest measles market, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Increasing government support and availability of funds for research drive the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing measles market due to a huge population base and rapidly developing medical sector.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the market due to limited availability of medical facilities and poor economic and political conditions in Africa. However, African regions is expected to be the fastest growing market over the review period.

Key Players

Some of key players profiled in the report are Abbott (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Biomedical diagnostics (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Sanofi (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bavarian Nordic (Denmark), MedImmune (US Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), CSL Limited (Australia), Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (US), and GlaxoSmithKline plc (US), and others.

