IVF TREATMENT SUCCESS RATE DOUBLES IN SUMMERS

As we are welcoming summers with open arms, did you know that this warm and tanned weather does more than put a smile on your face?

This dose of sunshine, is the best natural source of Vitamin D which could also increase your chance of IVF success.

The importance of Vitamin D in pregnancy is known by every budding mother for a long time. Vitamin D is among the major source of support for the baby’s development.

We have known the importance of vitamin D in pregnancy for a long time, and how it supports the baby’s development. But now, there is a growing body of research into its contribution to positive IVF treatment outcomes as well.

Research says women’s have higher chances of becoming pregnant with IVF treatment are twice high in summers. its been discovered that the melatonin hormone responsible for sleep patterns , makes women more fertile during summers. Melatonin not only determines the sleeping and waking patterns but also priming the fertility of women. This hormone acts directly on reproductive tissue to make women more fertile during the summer months. Which also means the babies conceived in summers will have six to eight months to develop before facing their first winter.

During the IVF treatment, women need more Gonadotrophin’s hormones which is used to stimulate the ovary to produce eggs during winter season. But only 18 percent of IVF treatment is successful in winters due to lack of natural light as compared to 25 percent in summers.

Summers are basically known for tanning , vacations and long days. But for the women who is struggling with infertility , the four warm months of May, June, July, August means something different. They have another golden chance of In vitro Fertilization (IVF) cycle. The benefits of IVF treatment in summers are:

Increased Happiness : Summer season is arguably the month makes everyone happy and less anxious. Reason why is warm months are happiest is the “Sunlight”. Sun shines for extended period of time and people are able to spend more hours soaking in all that Vitamin D. The more time spend in sunlight by women who are going through during IVF cycle are less stressed out. And since stress is the large factor that negatively affects and IVF outcome. There is a better chance for pregnancy if a woman is experiencing feelings of an improved mood.

Light Schedule :Things and work are less busy during summer , so you will have more time successful IVF procedure.

Extended Periods of time

Days are longer in the eastern hemisphere than in any other season. Due to longer hours of sunlight women spend more time with their partners- a huge support they need if they are undergoing fertility treatment. The surplus of quality time with a partner or family is invaluable; now is the time, more than ever, to lean on each other for support.

Vitamin D importance in pregnancy

Vitamin D maintains proper levels of calcium in the body. It helps to form baby teeth and bones and also affects bone development and immune function from birth through to adulthood. A vitamin D deficient pregnant women can also contribute to complications such as gestational diabetes. Vitamin D blood test is recommended for women who are trying to conceive or in the early stages of pregnancy.

Vitamin D contribution in IVF success

Women undergoing with IVF treatment with sufficient levels of Vitamin D are more likely to produce high quality embryos, and chances are twice to become pregnant. And the studies indicate that low levels of vitamin D could contribute to infertility. Its also found that the birth rate and the treatment is also improved in the women exposed to more sunshine the month before the start of their IVF cycle, while the egg was maturing.

Factors like age, egg quality and lifestyle habits all act as make-or-break roadblocks to success. Its something women reportedly struggle with when undergoing their own cycle. If you have considered IVF treatment and still questioning to try or not this summer , your answer is Yes!! … With amazing mood boosting sunlight , quality time with your partner , this season is full of reasons to try and conceive.

The Writer is Dr Sagarika Aggarwal, Gynaecologist & IVF expert, Indira IVF Hospital, New Delhi