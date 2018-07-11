fitness first

FittPass.com is evolving the way people get Fitt in Dubai. We understood the challenges that may stand in the way of getting Fitt and we realized that being active can be difficult in today’s on-the-go lifestyle, therefore, we created FittPass.com.

FittPass is an online platform that unlocks fitness facilities across Dubai to its residents through 1 day, 5 day & 30 day passes as well as 3, 6 and 12 months memberships to any facility within FittPass’s network – all at negotiated prices for consumers to enjoy great savings. With over 250 passes and growing, FittPass allows users to search, review, compare and buy passes, to help them plan their workout schedule according to their preferred time and location, making being active easy, hassle-free and enjoyable.FittPass.com, you smart way to fitness.