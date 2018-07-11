Cellulose Fibers Industry with Future Market Projections for Forthcoming Years 2012 – 2018

A recent study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) forecasts that the global cellulose fibers market will grow at a CAGR of 9.8% between the years 2012 to 2018. TMR, a market intelligence firm based in the United States, in its report says that the glycolic acid market which was valued at US$12.63 billion in 2011 will report a market value worth US$24.17 billion by 2018. The report is titled ‘Cellulose Fibers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018’.

According to this research report, the global cellulose fibers market is propelled by rising demand for skin friendly, eco-friendly, and biodegradable fabrics from the textile market. Some of the extensively used man-made cellulose fibers include rayon and its various types like viscose fibers, triacetate, and acetate. The production of man-made cellulose fibers involves the application of cheaper and renewable feedstock as against their synthetic alternatives.

This TMR report states that the global cellulose fibers market is segmented on the basis of application, and geography. On the basis of application, the global cellulose fibers market is segmented into fabrics, spun yarn, clothing, and other applications. The other applications category includes tapes, sealants, and adhesives. The biggest application segment with the highest contribution in the overall cellulose fibers market is that of clothing. This segment accounts for more than 50% of cellulose fibers produced all across the globe. Tencel, Iyocell, viscose, modal, and rayon amongst others are some of the various regenerated forms of cellulose fibers that are widely used in the clothing industry.

Different types of fabrics and clothes make use of such forms of cellulose fibers depending upon their respective properties. It is anticipated that the clothing segment will witness robust growth in the years to come. Furthermore, the demand for cellulose fibers from the spun yarns segment is also expected to increase in the forthcoming years.

