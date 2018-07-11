Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market 2018 Industry Research Report

Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market 2018 – Global Size, Share, Opportunities, Key Players, and Competitive Landscape Forecast TO 2023 Research Report. Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market Report provides comprehensive information on Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Industry historic and forecast data to 2023. Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market research report is useful for Future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, upcoming Opportunities analysis, and key Country outlook.

Automotive Pedestrian Protection System market is very dynamic, and is expected to witness significant growth rate of 18% over the forecast period. Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market Information is segmented by Technology (Active Safety, Passive Safety), Type (Automatic Braking and Collision Avoidance, Brake Assist, External Airbags, Pop-up Bonnets), Components, and Vehicle Types, and region.

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Aptiv PLC (U.K.), Continental AG (Germany), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), Denso Corporation (Japan), Magna International Inc. (Canada), and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany). Mobileye (Israel), WABCO Holdings, Inc. (Belgium), Subaru Corporation (Japan), Valeo (France), Nissan Motor Company Ltd. (Japan), Volvo Cars (Sweden), and General Motors Company (U.S.)

The global automotive industry has always focused on the vehicles that are being sold in terms of engine efficiency and the overall automobile performance parameters. With the rising sales in the automotive industry, the number of vehicles on the roads grew sharply within a limited time window. This led to increased instances of vehicular traffic collisions prompting the automakers to invest in technologies promoting and protecting the passengers in the automobile. But pedestrian safety still remained a big concern and the many lives of pedestrians were lost due to collisions for many years. To overcome the same, the automakers started investing in pedestrian protection systems.

There are several factors that are responsible for the growth of global automotive pedestrian protection system market over time. Firstly, the government regulations in almost all the major countries force heavy fines on the drivers involved in accidents where there is serious injury to the pedestrian. Secondly, the automotive standards associations in major countries have laid down strict norms for the automakers, which need to be complied with in regards to passenger and pedestrian safety. Thirdly, this system helps ease the stress caused due to long driving hourss and in chaotic traffic conditions. This will eventually help in lessening the instances of vehicular traffic related mishaps. The global market for automotive pedestrian protection system is expected to expand with a CAGR of approx. 18% (2018 to 2024).

On the basis of technology, the active pedestrian protection system is more of a preventive measure checking the vehicle direction and speeding and eliminating the possibility of collision in time. The passive pedestrian protection system is a measure, which minimizes the intensity of impact thus lessening the pain of the collision for the pedestrian. On the basis of type, the most effective in avoiding the collision itself are the brake assist, collision avoidance and the automatic braking. Technologies such as the external air bags, and pop up bonnets help reduce the impact of the collision. On the basis of the component, the most widely used and affordable are the sensors and the cameras, which provide basic information and alerts to the driver.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America region (U.S. and Canada) has the highest demand for the pedestrian protection system. Global automakers are investing heavily since the last couple of decades. Post the economic downturn of 2008, the U.S. economy has seen an upward swing. The main reason for this is the push by the government to invest in research and pump capital in the automotive industry. The biggest players in the automotive industry have had a set base in the North America region for many years and the primary reason for this is the intense competition among the players, and the large demand for personal vehicles. The demand for passenger cars is very huge in this region. The people here prefer personal vehicles over the public transport, primarily due to their limitation of traveling to different countries within the region. Thus, people here, undertake both, work related and leisure travel in their own personal vehicles. The large purchasing power and the preference of the people to own large vehicles such as SUVs and mini trucks, cause the roads in this region to be filled with passenger cars. The excellent road infrastructure further adds to the preference of passenger cars, causing a rise in their number, which has compelled the government to lay down very strict regulations to curb the growing instances of accidents. These accidents occur primarily due to the presence of large vehicles on the roads and their high speeds. Thus, in the interest of passenger and pedestrian safety, speed limits have to be adhered to, very strictly in this region. Still, human error causes relatively large number of deaths in this region along with injuries. To curb these incidences, the government plans to further promote and implement pedestrian safety systems in automobiles. The automakers are provided with incentives and are mandated to adhere to these safety measures and install them in the newly produced automobiles.

