Propionic Acid Market- Global Industry Share Size Application Key Players Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Propionic Acid Market

Propionic Acid Market Introduction:

Propionic Acid Market include increase in consumption of herbicides in agriculture, which is likely to drive the market demand. The production of cellulose acetate propionate (CAP) is the underlying driver of the global market. It is highly used in applications requiring low odor, clarity, fast solvent release, anti-blocking and good adhesion to a variety of substrates. They are highly adaptable in printing inks and clear overprint varnishes because of its wide solubility in ink solvents, compatibility with other resins used in printing inks, and high melting point. However, the hazardous effect of propionic acid on human health may slow down the market growth. The high prices of the raw materials to produce propionic acid are likely to hamper the market growth, for example, BASF, Eastman Chemical Company, and Oxea increased the cost of propionic acid due to the rise in production cost.

Propionic Acid Market Growth Trends:

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of propionic acid market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023 is well explained.

Data integration and capabilities are analyzed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of propionic acid market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

The ongoing market trends of propionic acid market and the key factors impacting the growth prospects are elucidated. With increase in the trend, the factors affecting the trend are mentioned with perfect reasons. Top manufactures, price, revenue, market share are explained to give a depth of idea on the competitive side.

Propionic Acid Market Key Players:

Propionic Acid Market are BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (U.S.), Perstorp Orgnr (Sweden), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), and Macco Organiques Inc. (Canada). BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria), Krishna Chemicals (India), A.M. Food Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Merck KGaA (Germany), and OXEA GmbH (Germany) among others.

Propionic Acid Market Regional Analysis:

Propionic Acid Market is segmented across the five regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Europe is the largest region in the global propionic acid market in terms of revenue due to the favorable government regulations, and high growth rate for food preservatives & animal feed markets. The EU hygiene directive for maintaining the quality and hygiene of feed-mix products has propelled the market growth in the region. North America is another substantial region in the global propionic acid market owing to the growing food & beverage industry in this region.

Propionic Acid Market Segmental Analysis:

Propionic Acid Market is segmented into application and end-use industry. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into animal feed & food preservative, propionates, herbicides, plasticizers, rubber products, and others. The market by end-user is further bifurcated into agriculture, food & beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Propionic Acid Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Global Propionic Acid Market

5 Industry Overview of Global Propionic Acid Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

Propionic Acid Market Table of Content to be Continue…..,

