Global Bluetooth Modules Market Research Report – 2018

Description :

The Bluetooth module is a PCBA board with integrated Bluetooth function. It is used for short-range wireless communication and is divided into Bluetooth data module and Bluetooth voice module according to functions. Bluetooth module refers to the basic circuit set of the integrated Bluetooth function chip, used for wireless network communications, can be roughly divided into three types: data transmission module remote control module. The general module has the properties of the semi-finished product [1] , which is processed on the basis of the chip to make the subsequent application more simple.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Bluetooth Modules in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the global Wireless Bluetooth Speakers market size market and estimate the market size for manufacturers, regions segments, product segments and applications.

The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Wireless Bluetooth Speakers. The percentage splits, Market Share and breakdowns of the product segments are derived on the basis of weightages assigned to each of the segments on the basis of their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Wireless Bluetooth Speakers market and its sub-segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.

Major players in the market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; whereas, primary research included extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs and marketing executives. The percentage splits, Market Share, Growth Rate and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through using secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from QYR Consumer Goods Research Center and presented in this report.

The worldwide market for Bluetooth Modules is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Murata

Qualcomm

Intel

Broadcom

Panasonic

Texas Instruments

Fujitsu

Hosiden

STMicroelectronics

Laird

Taiyo Yuden

Cypress Semiconductor

Microchip Technology

Silicon Labs

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Modules

Dual-mode Bluetooth Modules

Classic Bluetooth Modules

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mobile Phones

Computers

Connected Home

Others

Table Of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Bluetooth Modules Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Modules

1.2.2 Dual-mode Bluetooth Modules

1.2.3 Classic Bluetooth Modules

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Mobile Phones

1.3.2 Computers

1.3.3 Connected Home

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Murata

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Murata Description

2.1.1.2 Murata Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Murata Bluetooth Modules Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Bluetooth Modules Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Bluetooth Modules Product Information

2.1.3 Murata Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Murata Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Murata Bluetooth Modules Market Share in 2017

2.2 Qualcomm

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Qualcomm Description

2.2.1.2 Qualcomm Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Qualcomm Bluetooth Modules Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Bluetooth Modules Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Bluetooth Modules Product Information

2.2.3 Qualcomm Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Qualcomm Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Qualcomm Bluetooth Modules Market Share in 2017

2.3 Intel

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Intel Description

2.3.1.2 Intel Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Intel Bluetooth Modules Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Bluetooth Modules Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Bluetooth Modules Product Information

2.3.3 Intel Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Intel Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Intel Bluetooth Modules Market Share in 2017

2.4 Broadcom

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Broadcom Description

2.4.1.2 Broadcom Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Broadcom Bluetooth Modules Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Bluetooth Modules Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Bluetooth Modules Product Information

2.4.3 Broadcom Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Broadcom Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Broadcom Bluetooth Modules Market Share in 2017

2.5 Panasonic

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Panasonic Description

2.5.1.2 Panasonic Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Panasonic Bluetooth Modules Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Bluetooth Modules Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Bluetooth Modules Product Information

2.5.3 Panasonic Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Panasonic Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Panasonic Bluetooth Modules Market Share in 2017

2.6 Texas Instruments

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Texas Instruments Description

2.6.1.2 Texas Instruments Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Texas Instruments Bluetooth Modules Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Bluetooth Modules Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Bluetooth Modules Product Information

2.6.3 Texas Instruments Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 Texas Instruments Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global Texas Instruments Bluetooth Modules Market Share in 2017

2.7 Fujitsu

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Fujitsu Description

2.7.1.2 Fujitsu Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Fujitsu Bluetooth Modules Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Bluetooth Modules Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Bluetooth Modules Product Information

2.7.3 Fujitsu Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Fujitsu Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Fujitsu Bluetooth Modules Market Share in 2017

2.8 Hosiden

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 Hosiden Description

2.8.1.2 Hosiden Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 Hosiden Bluetooth Modules Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Bluetooth Modules Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Bluetooth Modules Product Information

2.8.3 Hosiden Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 Hosiden Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global Hosiden Bluetooth Modules Market Share in 2017

2.9 STMicroelectronics

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 STMicroelectronics Description

2.9.1.2 STMicroelectronics Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 STMicroelectronics Bluetooth Modules Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 Bluetooth Modules Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 Bluetooth Modules Product Information

2.9.3 STMicroelectronics Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.1 STMicroelectronics Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Global STMicroelectronics Bluetooth Modules Market Share in 2017

2.10 Laird

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 Laird Description

2.10.1.2 Laird Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 Laird Bluetooth Modules Product Introduction

2.10.2.1 Bluetooth Modules Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.10.2.2 Bluetooth Modules Product Information

2.10.3 Laird Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.1 Laird Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.2 Global Laird Bluetooth Modules Market Share in 2017

2.11 Taiyo Yuden

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Taiyo Yuden Bluetooth Modules Product Introduction

2.11.3 Taiyo Yuden Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Cypress Semiconductor

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Cypress Semiconductor Bluetooth Modules Product Introduction

2.12.3 Cypress Semiconductor Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 Microchip Technology

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Microchip Technology Bluetooth Modules Product Introduction

2.13.3 Microchip Technology Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 Silicon Labs

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Silicon Labs Bluetooth Modules Product Introduction

2.14.3 Silicon Labs Bluetooth Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Bluetooth Modules Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Bluetooth Modules Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Bluetooth Modules Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Bluetooth Modules Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Bluetooth Modules Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4.2 Top 5 Bluetooth Modules Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Bluetooth Modules Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Bluetooth Modules Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Bluetooth Modules Sales by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Bluetooth Modules Revenue by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Bluetooth Modules Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Bluetooth Modules Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Modules Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Bluetooth Modules Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Bluetooth Modules Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5 North America Bluetooth Modules by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 North America Bluetooth Modules Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Bluetooth Modules Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America Bluetooth Modules Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.3 United States Bluetooth Modules Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.4 Canada Bluetooth Modules Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.5 Mexico Bluetooth Modules Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.2 North America Bluetooth Modules Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.1 North America Bluetooth Modules Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.2 North America Bluetooth Modules Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.3 North America Bluetooth Modules Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.1 North America Bluetooth Modules Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.2 North America Bluetooth Modules Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 North America Bluetooth Modules Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.1 North America Bluetooth Modules Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.2 North America Bluetooth Modules Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Bluetooth Modules by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6.1 Europe Bluetooth Modules Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe Bluetooth Modules Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Europe Bluetooth Modules Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Germany Bluetooth Modules Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.4 UK Bluetooth Modules Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.5 France Bluetooth Modules Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.6 Russia Bluetooth Modules Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.7 Italy Bluetooth Modules Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Bluetooth Modules Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.1 Europe Bluetooth Modules Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.2 Europe Bluetooth Modules Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.3 Europe Bluetooth Modules Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.1 Europe Bluetooth Modules Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.2 Europe Bluetooth Modules Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Europe Bluetooth Modules Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.1 Europe Bluetooth Modules Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.2 Europe Bluetooth Modules Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Modules by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Modules Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Modules Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Modules Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.3 China Bluetooth Modules Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Japan Bluetooth Modules Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.5 Korea Bluetooth Modules Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.6 India Bluetooth Modules Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia Bluetooth Modules Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Modules Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Modules Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Modules Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Modules Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Modules Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Modules Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Modules Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Modules Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Bluetooth Modules Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

Continued …

