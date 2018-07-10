Electronic Flight Bag Market Supply, Sales, Revenue and Forecast from 2018 to 2023

Market Highlights:

An electronic flight bag (EFB) is an electronic information management device that helps flight crews perform flight management tasks more easily and efficiently. An EFB electronically stores and retrieves documents required for flight operations such as operating manuals, aeronautical charts, airport information, route information and weather.

The EFB system has been expanded to include ground software components that enable airlines to turn airplanes into nodes on their information network. This expansion allows airlines to implement a Electronic Logbook (ELB) application that resides both on the airplane and on multiple ground components. It also allows the future implementation of airborne and ground applications that will enable the airline to operate more efficiently as a business.

Accrediting the colossal growth the Electronics Flight Bag Market is witnessing currently and the potential the market is demonstrating to accrue pervasively further in the years to come; the Market Research Future has recently published a meticulous study report giving out the complete market insight up till 2021. According to which, continuing with the same trends the global Electronic Flight Bag Market is projected to perceive an outstanding growth by 2021 registering a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2021).

The report has been analyzed based on the type, application and region. On the basis of type, Class 2 segment accounts for the largest share in the global electronic flight bag market due to increase in elimination of paper, convenience and light weighted. Class 1 segment is the second largest on the basis of type and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.70% during the forecast period. Based on application, Commercial segment accounted for the largest market share of 51.14% in 2011, with a market value of USD 833.3 million and grew at the highest CAGR of 13.03% during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the North America Electronic Flight Bag Market is expected to reach USD 2257.3 million by 2023.

Segmentation

The global electronic flight bag market is segmented into 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type : Comprises Portable (Class 1 and Class 2) and Installed

Segmentation by Component: Comprises Hardware and Software

Segmentation by Platform : Comprises Commercial and Military

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Competitive Analysis

Electronic Flight Bag Market is highly competitive, and vendors compete on the basis of cost, composite material quality, reliability, and market share. To survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for vendors to optimize their product development process to provide cost-effective and high-quality aerospace composite materials and parts.

The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include Product Launch, Agreement & Partnership, Acquisition and expansion. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. On the product and sales side, companies are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to support their competitive position.

